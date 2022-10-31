ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

How much did the 8 most expensive homes sell for in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 23?

By SLO Tribune Bot
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What were the five most expensive homes sold in Cambria the week of Oct. 23?

A house in Cambria that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $619.
CAMBRIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Four-bedroom home in Los Osos sells for $1.5 million

A 3,560-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 2500 block of Pecho Valley Road in Los Osos was sold on Oct. 18, 2022 for $1,500,000, or $421 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
LOS OSOS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

See the change in real estate prices in Templeton the week of Oct. 23

The median price per square foot for a home in Templeton in the last three weeks was $454. That’s $5 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past three weeks was $727.
TEMPLETON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million

A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

SLO city to hold groundwater contamination meeting

Industrial pollution in San Luis Obispo groundwater will be the subject of multiple upcoming public meetings. The city of SLO is hosting a meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss a PCE plume found below the city in the San Luis Valley Groundwater Basin. A toxic chemical, PCE is a product...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

