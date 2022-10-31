ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

Bham Now

Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Area Chamber signs partnership with Jacksonville State

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members. Beginning this spring, the university will offer a 20% corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time workers employed by member organizations of the chamber. The application fee […]
LEEDS, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham

A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

OPENING: Last Call Baking Co. announces soft launch—details here

Get excited dessert fans, Last Call Baking Co has announced the soft launch date of their new location. Keep reading to find out where and when you can check out the new shop. Last year, Chanah Willis, founder and baker of Last Call Baking, announced they’d be opening a brick and mortar. The growing bakery has been producing baked goods that can be only described as art. The bakery, which makes delicious treats like almond croissants and cinnamon rolls, sold its creations at local eateries like The General, Domestique and Daily Edition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce announces Christmas Parade Grand Marshals

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce announces Hewitt-Trussville standouts Kenleigh Cahalan and Riley Quick as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade. This past June, Cahalan was named Miss Softball, and Quick was named Mr. Baseball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, marking the first time […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December

Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTHS hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Amerex Outdoor Learning Center

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – Hewitt-Trussville High School faculty and administrators held a ribbon cutting for the school’s new Amerex Outdoor Learning Center Monday morning, along with Trussville City Schools Acting Superintendent Dr. Frank Constanzo, Amerex Corporation President and CEO Harrison Bishop, Faith Community Fellowship Pastor Steve McCarty, and ArchitectureWorks LLP partner Jay […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Foundation work underway at former Ramsay McCormack site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Construction crews are beginning foundation work on the long-awaited development to replace the former Ramsay McCormack building in downtown Ensley. On Wednesday, workers were seen filling the old building's basement with gravel and paver base. The former office tower was demolished last summer, and the community...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs

Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
