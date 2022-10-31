Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Irondale mayor partners with United Ability to host Community Shred-It Day
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. has partnered with United Ability’s Gone for Good Program to host a free Community Shred-It Day on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. outside of Irondale City Hall. Citizens are invited to bring unneeded paper documents, home office electronics, […]
Enterprise Holdings Foundation announces 2nd annual Holiday with Heroes
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Enterprise Holdings Foundation announced the 2nd annual Holiday with Heroes that will take place on Dec. 7, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. According to Eric Lund with Enterprise Holdings Foundation, the event will partner with America Family Care and begin at Spare Time (3600 Roosevelt Boulevard) […]
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
Leeds Area Chamber signs partnership with Jacksonville State
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members. Beginning this spring, the university will offer a 20% corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time workers employed by member organizations of the chamber. The application fee […]
Shelby Reporter
Church at Brook Hills sees large turnout at 2nd annual Trunk or Treat
NORTH SHELBY – Rain didn’t stop the Halloween festivities as children collected candy at the annual Church at Brook Hills Trunk or Treat. The second annual Trunk or Treat was held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. “It’s just our way of saying welcome to everybody in...
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham
A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
Bham Now
OPENING: Last Call Baking Co. announces soft launch—details here
Get excited dessert fans, Last Call Baking Co has announced the soft launch date of their new location. Keep reading to find out where and when you can check out the new shop. Last year, Chanah Willis, founder and baker of Last Call Baking, announced they’d be opening a brick and mortar. The growing bakery has been producing baked goods that can be only described as art. The bakery, which makes delicious treats like almond croissants and cinnamon rolls, sold its creations at local eateries like The General, Domestique and Daily Edition.
Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce announces Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce announces Hewitt-Trussville standouts Kenleigh Cahalan and Riley Quick as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade. This past June, Cahalan was named Miss Softball, and Quick was named Mr. Baseball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, marking the first time […]
wvtm13.com
BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
thecutoffnews.com
Tonight, Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 - 7 pm - Hallelujah Night Family Carnival - The Salvation Army Bessemer
Tonigh, Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 - 7 pm - Hallelujah Night Family Carnival - The Salvation Army Bessemer. Candy, Food, Games, Fun, Faith and Fellowship. A Safe and Chrisitian Alternative to Trick or Treating. Where: 525 13th Street North Bessemer, AL 35020.
Bham Now
Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December
Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Opens Food Truck Court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
HTHS hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Amerex Outdoor Learning Center
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – Hewitt-Trussville High School faculty and administrators held a ribbon cutting for the school’s new Amerex Outdoor Learning Center Monday morning, along with Trussville City Schools Acting Superintendent Dr. Frank Constanzo, Amerex Corporation President and CEO Harrison Bishop, Faith Community Fellowship Pastor Steve McCarty, and ArchitectureWorks LLP partner Jay […]
$50 million Carraway amphitheater is ‘going to transform’ Birmingham’s Northside, Norwood residents say
For James Clark, the plan for an amphitheater on the former Carraway Hospital site in Norwood has been four years in the making. Clark was Norwood neighborhood president when developers pitched the proposal for an amphitheater and multi-family housing on the site. But the plan was eventually nixed by the...
wvtm13.com
Foundation work underway at former Ramsay McCormack site
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Construction crews are beginning foundation work on the long-awaited development to replace the former Ramsay McCormack building in downtown Ensley. On Wednesday, workers were seen filling the old building's basement with gravel and paver base. The former office tower was demolished last summer, and the community...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
birminghammommy.com
2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs
Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0