Union City, PA

Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City

By Bill Palmer
 3 days ago

One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City on Monday.

According to Erie County 911, the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. along Route 6N, just east of downtown Union City. Authorities shut down that area of 6N and re-routed traffic around the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to that accident.

