Murder charge dropped in alleged self-defense road rage slaying of Wallkill grandfather
The 22-year-old Middletown man is no longer facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of town of Wallkill grandfather 74-year-old Joel Laddy during an alleged self-defense road rage attack in October.
News 12
19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark officers facing attempted murder charges
The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers on Tuesday afternoon is now in custody and facing multiple charges.
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark officers in custody
The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers has been taken into custody.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
News 12
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Police: Man arrested for shooting woman to death in Coram
Detectives say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban shot and killed Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, early Saturday morning.
Tyler Flach convicted on all charges in Oceanside stabbing death of teen
Flach's lawyers did not deny he dealt the deadly blow, but they argued he did not intend to kill Morris.
Goshen student charged in Snapchat shooting threat
District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes says students were put in a “hold in place” for 20 minutes while police identified the sender and determined the threat wasn’t credible.
Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties
Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet.
News 12
Police: Man fatally shot in his Bohemia backyard while family was inside
A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in Bohemia while smoking a cigarette in his backyard, police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. outside of 605 Smithtown Ave. just off of Sunrise Highway, according to authorities. Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison says it may have been two individuals with a...
News 12
Middletown man charged in weekend slaying
A Middletown man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing in Wallkill over the weekend. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Damante Stansberry Tuesday. He was arraigned in Wallkill Town Court Wednesday morning. Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue...
Newburgh man sentenced to 5 years for selling fentanyl, soliciting a minor
Malik Ellis was arrested in February after a two-month investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
Authorities identify suspected gunman wanted for shooting 2 Newark police officers
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section of Newark.
