East Orange, NJ

News 12

19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age

A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot in his Bohemia backyard while family was inside

A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in Bohemia while smoking a cigarette in his backyard, police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. outside of 605 Smithtown Ave. just off of Sunrise Highway, according to authorities. Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison says it may have been two individuals with a...
BOHEMIA, NY
News 12

Middletown man charged in weekend slaying

A Middletown man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing in Wallkill over the weekend. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Damante Stansberry Tuesday. He was arraigned in Wallkill Town Court Wednesday morning. Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue...
MIDDLETOWN, NY

