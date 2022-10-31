Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
insideradio.com
Hall Of Fame Honors For Philly Sports Hosts Howard Eskin And Al Morganti.
A pair of Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1) hosts will receive Hall of Fame honors this month. Radio and TV veteran host and reporter Howard Eskin will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and longtime morning co-host Al Morganti will be honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill Phillies fan recalls 'electric' WS Game 3
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn't a dream, Phillies fans. Game 3 actually happened. "[I] still have the buzz going from the night before," said Bill Whalen, a Schuylkill county native in attendance for game 3 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. "It was electric in the city and in the stadium."
Young Phillies Fan From Warminster Goes Viral After Playful Taunts Toward the Houston Astros
The young fan went viral after taunting the Astros. A young Phillies fan from Bucks County recently went viral after a video of him taunting the Astros made the rounds on the internet. Christopher Dornblaser wrote about the young fan for the Bucks County Courier Times. Carson Wallace, a 5-year-old...
fox29.com
Wells Fargo Center offers World Series experience to fans unable to find tickets
PHILADELPHIA - Roughly 2,000 feet away from Citizens Bank Park, or better yet, the distance of nearly ten Bryce Harper home runs, there’s a chance that fans in the Wells Fargo Center could be heard by those at Citizen's Bank Park. "That is not in the budget, not even...
WFMZ-TV Online
Grandview Speedway says races will go on at Berks track
WASHINTGON TWP., Pa. — A deal to sell the Grandview Speedway in Berks County is not happening, but the races will go on. The racetrack's account on Facebook posted a message from owner Theresa Rogers and her family, saying that Copart Inc. has terminated its deal to buy the track in Washington Township. Copart is a vehicle auction and remarketing company.
Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say
No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Chuck Peruto Steps In to Defend Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan
And they have some interesting theories about why Larry Krasner's office charged said fan with felonies. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Philly Ride Share Driver, Pittsburgh Homemaker Secure Spots On 'Jeopardy!' Tournament Of Champs
A ride share driver from Philadelphia and a homemaker from Pittsburgh have secured spots on the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions. Ryan Long, 38, (and his beaded necklace) captured hearts as he routed the competition in Season 38. He currently ranks No. 9 for consecutive games won (16) on the Leaderboard of Legends.
WFMZ-TV Online
District XI-4A boys and girls soccer championships
District XI-4A soccer titles on the line Thursday night, rivals Parkland and Emmaus going head-to-head for each one. The Trojans getting the better of the Green Hornets, pulling off the sweep.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
Sister Linda follows strict routine on Phillies game day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sister Linda grew up in South Philadelphia within walking distance of the sports complex. Her passion for the game and humor are one of a kind. Prayers for the Phillies from Neumann University. "I do believe the baseball gods are in our favor," Sister Linda said. Sister Linda Decero, of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, says she started praying way back when the Phillies season wasn't in their favor. "So I started praying and low and behold all of a sudden we are here and who would have thought," Sister Linda said. And nothing cracks Sister Linda's strict routine on...
iheart.com
Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros
We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
philadelphiaweekly.com
10 Best Spas in Philadelphia: Treat Yourself to a Relaxin Spa Trip
A full day of spa treatments can cost $750+. Choosing the right spa can mean the difference between a day of relaxation and a disappointing waste of money. Here’s a list of the best spas in Philadelphia to help you find your oasis of tranquility and get your money’s worth!
myphillyalive.com
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
knightcrier.org
Grease for peace
GREASE EM! You know something’s going right in Philly sports when the light poles are shining with a fresh coat of lard. With a potential World Championship on the line, the time has come for Philadelphia City officials to begin preparations for what could be a ravenous night on Broad Street.
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
WFMZ-TV Online
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus pulls away from Easton to claim another District title
WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Emmaus field hockey reign over District XI continues. The Green Hornets knocked off Easton, 8-3 to claim the programs 34th straight District title. The Red Rovers would be tied early on with the Green Hornets, but after an early goal, their offense couldn't keep pace. Rachel...
