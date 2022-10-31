PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sister Linda grew up in South Philadelphia within walking distance of the sports complex. Her passion for the game and humor are one of a kind. Prayers for the Phillies from Neumann University. "I do believe the baseball gods are in our favor," Sister Linda said. Sister Linda Decero, of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, says she started praying way back when the Phillies season wasn't in their favor. "So I started praying and low and behold all of a sudden we are here and who would have thought," Sister Linda said. And nothing cracks Sister Linda's strict routine on...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO