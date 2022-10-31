ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

insideradio.com

Hall Of Fame Honors For Philly Sports Hosts Howard Eskin And Al Morganti.

A pair of Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1) hosts will receive Hall of Fame honors this month. Radio and TV veteran host and reporter Howard Eskin will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and longtime morning co-host Al Morganti will be honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill Phillies fan recalls 'electric' WS Game 3

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn't a dream, Phillies fans. Game 3 actually happened. "[I] still have the buzz going from the night before," said Bill Whalen, a Schuylkill county native in attendance for game 3 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. "It was electric in the city and in the stadium."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grandview Speedway says races will go on at Berks track

WASHINTGON TWP., Pa. — A deal to sell the Grandview Speedway in Berks County is not happening, but the races will go on. The racetrack's account on Facebook posted a message from owner Theresa Rogers and her family, saying that Copart Inc. has terminated its deal to buy the track in Washington Township. Copart is a vehicle auction and remarketing company.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say

No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sister Linda follows strict routine on Phillies game day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sister Linda grew up in South Philadelphia within walking distance of the sports complex. Her passion for the game and humor are one of a kind. Prayers for the Phillies from Neumann University. "I do believe the baseball gods are in our favor," Sister Linda said. Sister Linda Decero, of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, says she started praying way back when the Phillies season wasn't in their favor. "So I started praying and low and behold all of a sudden we are here and who would have thought," Sister Linda said. And nothing cracks Sister Linda's strict routine on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros

We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
knightcrier.org

Grease for peace

GREASE EM! You know something’s going right in Philly sports when the light poles are shining with a fresh coat of lard. With a potential World Championship on the line, the time has come for Philadelphia City officials to begin preparations for what could be a ravenous night on Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
LIBERTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball

Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus pulls away from Easton to claim another District title

WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Emmaus field hockey reign over District XI continues. The Green Hornets knocked off Easton, 8-3 to claim the programs 34th straight District title. The Red Rovers would be tied early on with the Green Hornets, but after an early goal, their offense couldn't keep pace. Rachel...
EMMAUS, PA

