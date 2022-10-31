ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday.

At one point, police say he turned to a man and said he was going to kill him. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Comments / 6

Elaine Baca
3d ago

Where does this guy live??? Is he homeless or illegal?? Thanks, Tim Keller and Michelle Grisham!! You're doing a GREAT job keeping us safe!!

Reply(3)
4
 

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

