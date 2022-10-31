APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday.
At one point, police say he turned to a man and said he was going to kill him. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
