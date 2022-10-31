ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Not to be outdone, former Tiger plays key role in Falcons' win

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

Not to be outdone by all the other big-name former Clemson Tigers making plays all over the NFL, Super Bowl champion punter Bradley Pinion had a great performance Sunday.

Pinion notched four punts for a collective 210 yards and was key in flipping field position for his Atlanta Falcons team — a team that went on to beat the Carolina Panthers, 37-34, in overtime.

Prior to signing with the Falcons this past offseason, Pinion had played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2019 and was previously a member of the San Francisco 49ers from 2015-18 after being drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft (165th overall).

Pinion won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Feb. 7, 2021.

Photo by Dale Zanine courtesy USA Today Sports

Show your Tiger spirit on GameDay or any other day.  Get great GameDay jewelry at Clemson Variety & Frame.

The Clemson Insider

