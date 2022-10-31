Erie’s odd-even parking rules go into effect Nov. 1

City of Erie odd-even parking rules will go into effect on Nov. 1.

City of Erie Streets Department officials are reminding community members to follow odd-even parking rules. Even though snow is not on the ground yet, it’s important for residents to get in the habit of parking on the correct side.

Once the snow starts accumulating, snow plows and emergency vehicles need to be able to get through city streets. Those who do not comply with parking rules run the risk of receiving tickets and possibly even having their vehicle towed.

