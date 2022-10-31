Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event
Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
thevillagereporter.com
Wendell “Hump” Humphrey (1955-2022)
Wendell M. “Hump” Humphrey, age 67, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 10:58 P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio. Mr. Humphrey was a 1973 graduate of Edon High School and worked as a machinist with Edon...
13abc.com
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
13abc.com
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
thevillagereporter.com
Pioneer Police Officer Randy Mills To Receive K-9 Vader
OFFICER … Pioneer Police Officer, Randy Mills who is experienced in K-9 Unit Programs was assigned future K-9 Unit named Vader. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As a village that continues to grow each year the need for a strong police presence grows as well. One department that continues...
thevillagereporter.com
K9 Officer Joins His Handler At Bryan Police Department
NEW K9 TEAM … Patrolman Brian Robinson and his K9 partner, Bane, are very happy to have joined the Bryan, Ohio Police Department. Coming off their third shift schedule just a few minutes before this picture was taken, they both looked ready to go home and get some down time. Actually, Robinson said that Bane is always excited about working and would do it 24/7 if there was the need! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
thevillagereporter.com
Riverside Greens Golf Course Near Stryker Closing
Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker will be holding its final day of operation on Monday, October 31st. The golf course has been sold but it is not known if it will be reopening with new owners. Due to the closing of the course, schools who have used the location...
thevillagereporter.com
Susie Powell (1931-2022)
Susie Jane Powell, 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. She was born March 20, 1931, in Evansport, Ohio, daughter of the late George N. and Matilda E. (Cox) Koch. Susie was a 1949 graduate of Farmer High School. She married Kenneth...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street. The home belonging to Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now. Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Live Matter of Greater Atlanta Charity....
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools Superintendent: Morning Threat Received at Bus Garage; School Closed Today
Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat this morning. APS Superintendent Nate Parker issued the following update for parents, guardians and students:. The threat referenced in my earlier alert was received at the Bus Garage. Working with the Michigan State Police, Adrian Police...
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
13abc.com
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The cheating scandal at a Cleveland-area walleye tournament has apparently led to some local consequences. The Rossford Walleye Roundup has been canceled for 2023 after the loss of the tournament’s primary sponsor Bass Pro Shops. Rossford mayor Neil Mackinnon III says the decision to cancel...
putnamsentinel.com
‘Muscle Mania’ in Ottawa
OTTAWA – “The Back Street Boys” were big, and the next generation of muscle cars were being rolled out. It was the late ‘90s. And Ottawa’s Ryan Zimmerly (Columbus Grove High Class of ’98) was mesmerized by these muscle cars. One day he’d have one, he thought.
thevillagereporter.com
Richard “Red” Whitney (1934-2022)
Richard L. “Red” Whitney, age 88, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 11:18 A.M. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where he was a resident. Mr. Whitney was a 1953 graduate of Edgerton High School. Throughout his work career, he worked at Edgerton Local Schools for many years, Day’s Furniture in Edgerton, and Fleetwood in Edgerton and Garrett, Indiana.
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
wktn.com
Three Area Teams Still Alive in High School Football Playoffs
Several regional high school football teams are still alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional quarterfinal playoffs. In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford is at Carey. Division VI Region 24, Paint Valley is at Allen East. In Division VII Region 26, Gibsonburg is at Waynesfield-Goshen. All games...
