FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
amisun.com
Having a boo-tiful Halloween on AMI
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – It was a hauntingly good time this Halloween as hundreds of little ghouls, goblins, witches, princesses and even a few superheroes descended upon the Island for the annual Trail of Treats celebration. The event, hosted by the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce, stretched the...
Mysuncoast.com
Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
Rainbow fentanyl in Halloween candy baskets, the newest spooky scare
Halloween is just around the corner and while parents and kids are deciding what costume to wear, others are looking into the newest Halloween hazards. Wethers that’s how to watch for people dressed in costume looking to commit a crime or contaminated Halloween candy. Parents are aware of the old trend of trick-or-treaters receiving razor […]
Treasure Island Lighted Boat Parade Returns For A 37th Year
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – Join in on the fun and celebrate the 37th Annual Treasure Island Lighted Boat Parade on Friday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Treasure Island Boat Parade is a dazzling nautical spectacle featuring a variety of boats, and one of the largest lighted
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 3
Gordon Silver captured this photo of a cardinal perched in an oak tree in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered...
Mysuncoast.com
Senior Friendship Centers to host food drive for senior Ian victims Friday
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - This Friday, Nov. 4, Senior Friendship Centers will be donating to victims of Hurricane Ian. The group will distribute a case of water, a $10 Publix gift card, and six shelf-stable meals to each senior affected by Hurricane Ian when they attend this drive-through distribution in Venice on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 8 to 11 a.m. while supplies last.
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house. According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 3-9
1 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bayshore Road. Come take a virtual visit of one of the world's most picturesque cities. The Historic Asolo Theatre shows this documentary, which will focus on masterpieces by Tiepolo, Canaletto and Rosalba Carriera; The film will also delve into the many artists and intellectuals who have been drawn to Venice over the centuries including Lord Byron, Goethe, Walter Scott and more.
speedonthewater.com
Englewood Beach Races To Pull Triple Duty For OPA
There’s more at stake than usual this year for the Englewood Beach Waterfest/Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships, which are slated for November 17-20 in the Southwest Florida community. In addition to crowning its own world champions and Union Internationale Motonautique world champs in the V-bottom classes, Saturday’s race will be the final event of the Offshore Powerboat Association’s own national championship series.
Irma’s Tacos to Open Sarasota Outpost Next Year
After finding unprecedented success with its flagship Venice location, owner Tommy Villani thinks the concept might do even better further north.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Celebrate East Bradenton Park
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 3, 2022) – It’s a whole new ballgame at Manatee County’s East Bradenton Park. The newly updated facility—located at 1119 13th Street East in Bradenton—has undergone some recent renovations designed to create more robust recreational opportunities for guests of all ages.
veniceoarsman.com
Life At Venice High Comes Roaring Back
For the past two and a half years, Venice events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 shutdowns. But now, adored, classic Venice events are back this month such as Grease Night, Pink Out, the Homecoming game and dance. The Associated Student Body canceled many cherished staples, such as...
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
941area.com
Romantic Holiday Date Ideas in Sarasota
As Christmas in Sarasota approaches, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush of buying presents, getting the best deal, and all the other responsibilities we have. But you still need to take time for yourself and your loved one, so here are some romantic holiday date ideas in Sarasota that will give you quality time together and keep you both in the Christmas spirit.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the old Sarasota High School coming back to the future!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What becomes of your old high school? Should it be torn down when it’s old? Or reimagined as something new?. The beautiful old Sarasota High School building was saved and reborn. Now it’s one of the newest museums in the entire country. The Sarasota Art Museum.
Longboat Observer
Southpointe Shores home tops sales at $3.1 million
A home in Southpointe Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1733 Little Pointe Circle to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $3.1 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,055,000 in 2018.
amisun.com
Outdoor dining expansion requires clarification
BRADENTON BEACH – The Wicked Cantina’s efforts to make its temporarily expanded outdoor seating area permanent have been delayed. After a lengthy discussion on Oct. 19, the Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board agreed to continue until Wednesday, Nov. 16 its review of the special use permit sought by Wicked Cantina owner Michael Dolan for the permanently expanded outdoor seating.
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
Mysuncoast.com
Netflix series looks at unsolved mystery in Manatee County
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold case in Manatee County is now getting nationwide exposure. Netflix is featuring the case of Pat Mullins in an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.” The episode, “Body in the Bay,” looks further into the investigation about what may have happened the day Mullins died.
