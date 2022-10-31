ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Brown vs. Yale Women’s Soccer Game Canceled; Declared No Contest

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Due to a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the Yale women's soccer program, the squad is unable to field a team and the scheduled game between Brown and Yale on Saturday, November 5th has been canceled, in accordance with Ivy League policy. Due to NCAA...
Women's swimming begins season at Yale and Princeton

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving will hit the road for their first two meets over the weekend. The Bears will take on Yale on Friday (Nov. 4) before heading to Princeton for a double-dual against the Tigers and Dartmouth on Saturday (Nov. 5). "The team has...
Men's soccer takes down Hartford

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Hartford 5-0 Wednesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears improved to 8-4-3 on the year, while the Hawks fall to 0-14-0. Brown completely dominated, outshooting Hartford 29-2 and earning 10 corners while stopping the Hawks from attempting a single one.
Men's soccer hosts Hartford in final non-Ivy contest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will take on Hartford in its final nonconference game of the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears will look to continue their nonconference success as they have posted a 7-2-0 record outside of the...
Men's basketball downs New Haven, opens season next Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team defeated New Haven in an exhibition 74-66 Wednesday evening at the PIzzitola Sports Center. Despite trailing by one at the half, the Bears battled back in the second frame to secure the eight-point victory. Brown's starting five consisted of Paxson Wojcik,...
Bears Ready for Weekend Clash at Yale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Coming off a big upset win last weekend over Penn, the Brown football team is set to hit the road for a Saturday afternoon clash at Yale. Date: Saturday, November 5 | 12:00 p.m. TV: NESN. Stream: ESPN+. Radio: 790 The Score. OPENING KICKOFF. Brown is...
Recapping the 2022 Brown Athletic Hall of Fame Class

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University was proud to formally induct 18 individuals and two teams to the Brown Athletic Hall of Fame on October 29 at the Omni Providence Hotel. Larry Haertel '08 is one of the top golfers in Brown athletic history, including becoming the first Bear to earn an Individual Ivy League Championship (2006).
Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal

GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 4, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Hope High grad whose decades of Malcolm X research led to a $36 million settlement, the hospitality boss getting her due, and the mega-corps who will do anything for a buck.
Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem

It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida

If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
A place to ride

The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
JOHNSTON, RI

