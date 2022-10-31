Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Four more Michigan State players suspended following tunnel incidents
The number of Michigan State players suspended in the fallout of postgame incidents after a loss at Michigan last week has doubled. The Spartans, in a joint statement issued Tuesday evening by coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller, announced four more players are suspended indefinitely in defensive backs Malcolm Jones and Justin White, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright.
MSU Football Suspends 4 More, Bringing Total To 8
The Spartans will be without four more players for the foreseeable future due to suspension...
MLive.com
Michigan players regroup, shift focus to Rutgers following MSU incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The fallout from the incident between Michigan-Michigan State football players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after Saturday’s game isn’t over yet. On Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh described the event as a “traumatic” experience -- a sentiment that his players have echoed this week.
MLive.com
MLive Muskegon high school football predictions for district finals
MUSKEGON – Pressure is a privilege. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Lions reportedly trading T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings for draft picks
ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions’ rebuild off to a frustrating start, Brad Holmes has decided to make yet another trade for the future by selling off Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings before today’s trade deadline. That will make the worst team...
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Playoffs open with one of the highest scoring games ever
The opening round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs delivered some of the season’s most memorable performances last week. From last-second wins, high-scoring games and great individual performances, there was a lot to catch the eye of football fans. However, there was one game that was...
MLive.com
The Final Four: Jackson-area picks for the last four football teams left standing
JACKSON -- We are down to four teams left standing in high school football in the Jackson area. Two of those teams are playing each other, so that means three games on the schedule for Week 11. We have a pair of regular season rematches, as Manchester visits Napoleon and...
MLive.com
3-star QB Bo Edmundson decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State just lost another player from its next recruiting class and this time it was the quarterback. Bo Edmundson, a 2023 three-star prospect from Lake Travis High School in Texas, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. That leaves coach Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson in search of another quarterback in the class.
MLive.com
Five questions (and potential answers) for Michigan basketball
With just one returning starter and nine new players, the Michigan men’s basketball team has plenty of questions entering the 2022-23 season. The answers will determine how the season is ultimately viewed. Last year, Michigan entered the NCAA Tournament with a 17-14 record, going a month without winning (or...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward suffers season-ending injury before G-League rookie season
The 2022-23 season is over before it started for one former Michigan State basketball player. Former Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury and won’t play this season, according to an announcement by the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League. The nature of the injury or when it was suffered wasn’t specified.
MLive.com
Chicago Bears reportedly acquire playmaking WR Chase Claypool from Steelers
There’s a new playmaker in the NFC North. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s a move that makes sense for the Bears, who were badly in...
MLive.com
Nothing ordinary about Bay City whiz kid Eric Devendorf’s rise to basketball fame
He had no interest in being ordinary. No intention of being normal. At a very young age, he knew how talents are developed, how dreams are realized and how legends are made. That’s how a boy from Bay City, Michigan became a high school basketball phenom, a college basketball icon and a professional basketball wizard.
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/30/22
We are down to 128 teams left standing in the state of Michigan in 11-man football. Of our Top 50 headed into the playoffs, 43 are moving on to play for district titles this week, and of the seven who lost, five lost to other teams on this list.
MLive.com
Rookie TE James Mitchell ready to step up for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- You’re up, James Mitchell. The Detroit Lions have a void to fill after the T.J. Hockenson trade, and while Brock Wright is expected to step into the starting role, no one’s playing time is expected to spike more than the rookie fifth-round pick. Mitchell hasn’t played more than six snaps in a game, and just 21 for the season.
MLive.com
Former MSU star Miles Bridges reaches plea deal in domestic violence case
Former Michigan State star and Flint native Miles Bridges will spent three years on probation but see no jail time as part of a plea deal reached Thursday to a felony domestic violence charge. Bridges reached a deal with prosecutors in Los Angeles in which he will serve three years...
MLive.com
Red Wings seek consistency, tighter defense to cap first 10-game segment
DETROIT – The new-look Detroit Red Wings will complete their first 10-game segment Thursday to mixed reviews. They have overcome key absences to stay above .500 in points percentage (4-3-2) but have not demonstrated consistent defensive improvement. The Red Wings have lost three of their past four, allowing 19...
