East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Four more Michigan State players suspended following tunnel incidents

The number of Michigan State players suspended in the fallout of postgame incidents after a loss at Michigan last week has doubled. The Spartans, in a joint statement issued Tuesday evening by coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller, announced four more players are suspended indefinitely in defensive backs Malcolm Jones and Justin White, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan players regroup, shift focus to Rutgers following MSU incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The fallout from the incident between Michigan-Michigan State football players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after Saturday’s game isn’t over yet. On Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh described the event as a “traumatic” experience -- a sentiment that his players have echoed this week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

3-star QB Bo Edmundson decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State just lost another player from its next recruiting class and this time it was the quarterback. Bo Edmundson, a 2023 three-star prospect from Lake Travis High School in Texas, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. That leaves coach Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson in search of another quarterback in the class.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Five questions (and potential answers) for Michigan basketball

With just one returning starter and nine new players, the Michigan men’s basketball team has plenty of questions entering the 2022-23 season. The answers will determine how the season is ultimately viewed. Last year, Michigan entered the NCAA Tournament with a 17-14 record, going a month without winning (or...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Rookie TE James Mitchell ready to step up for Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- You’re up, James Mitchell. The Detroit Lions have a void to fill after the T.J. Hockenson trade, and while Brock Wright is expected to step into the starting role, no one’s playing time is expected to spike more than the rookie fifth-round pick. Mitchell hasn’t played more than six snaps in a game, and just 21 for the season.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings seek consistency, tighter defense to cap first 10-game segment

DETROIT – The new-look Detroit Red Wings will complete their first 10-game segment Thursday to mixed reviews. They have overcome key absences to stay above .500 in points percentage (4-3-2) but have not demonstrated consistent defensive improvement. The Red Wings have lost three of their past four, allowing 19...
DETROIT, MI

