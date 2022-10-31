ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA 2022-23 schedule breakdown: January

With the 2022-23 Virginia men’s basketball season on the horizon, we are posting a four-part breakdown of the UVA schedule. Today, we’ll go over what’s on tap for the month of January (click here to check out the November recap, and here to review the December matchups).
UVA hosts free exhibition against Pitt-Johnstown tonight at JPJ

The Virginia women’s basketball team will play an exhibition contest against Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. Admission and parking are free for the event. Concessions stands will be open and selling a limited menu. Broadcast Information. There will not be a live stream...
Elliott takes blame for some ‘bad calls;’ UVA injury update

Tony Elliott said there were three to five plays that he and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings would like to have back from Saturday’s four-overtime loss to Miami. During his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Elliott said he’d like to have those calls back from a coaching standpoint, “where we could have made better calls to put the players in a better situation to be successful.”
UVA 2022-23 schedule breakdown: November

Tip off of the 2022-23 Virginia men’s basketball season is less than a week away, and this week we’ll be breaking down the schedule in four parts, beginning today with the November slate. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers (21-14, 12-8 ACC last season) return all five starters, and will host...
Trio of Cavaliers to compete at ITA National Championships this week

Three members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, being held Wednesday through Sunday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. The Championships are the grand finale to the fall collegiate tennis season and feature 64 of the nation’s...
