wymt.com
Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple of Lexington’s LGBTQ community is shutting down. Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on Saturday, November 19th. The bar and dance club has been in business on South Limestone for more than a decade. Owners...
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington breaks ground on new $3 million Head Start center
LEXINGTON, Ky. — $3 million in federal funding is coming to Fayette County. It will pay for a new Head Start center. Lexington’s late Dr. Zirl A. Palmer, the only African American 1960s drug store owner and pharmacist to be the namesake for the community action center and the new road that will connect to it.
WUKY
Kentucky school districts face questions as construction costs rise
With their borrowing power decreasing, Kentucky school districts are looking at some hefty increases in the estimated cost of much-needed projects. A few examples: In Christian County, a new high school went from $107 million to upwards of $137 million, while another proposed high school in Woodford County initially set at about $36 million three years ago has ballooned to around double that amount.
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Lexington Week of Valor to honor local veterans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by leaders from veteran organizations to announce a special week honoring those who served. Mayor Gorton proclaimed Nov. 5-12 as the “Week of Valor”, a week set aside to honor and celebrate the service of veterans through events like a 5K, gala for women veterans, and more.
wymt.com
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. Ball is in his first year as the principal of Dunbar, after being hired this past summer. “We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature...
WTVQ
Lexington Police talks crisis intervention training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police says every agency in the commonwealth is different and the training they go through also varies. They also say crisis intervention situations happen more often than we imagine or hear about. “I’m with the Lexington Police Department, so I can’t speak to the...
fox56news.com
Wolfe County food bank needs truck to continue serving people in need
The CEO of a Wolfe County Ministry is still recovering after a truck full of food for the ministry’s food pantry he was hauling overturned. The accident caused Jesus Feeds KY to be down at least one delivery truck and a load of needed food. Wolfe County food bank...
fox56news.com
EKU and Baptist Health partnership leads to Baptist Health Arena
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Leaders with Eastern Kentucky University announced a historic partnership with Baptist Health. Effective immediately, EKU athletes will now play on Paul S. McBrayer Court at Baptist Health Arena. This is an 11-year partnership with Baptist Health, giving EKU $2.5 million. Leaders with both EKU...
WUKY
Beshear: State's pediatric ICU beds full, others nearing capacity as RSV, flu ramp up
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he’s seeing some troubling numbers from the state’s pediatric facilities. I hope that's eased in the days since I saw that report, but I doubt it" Beshear added. "We need to make sure we are watching our kids very closely with what's going around."
fox56news.com
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall. Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of …. New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common...
fox56news.com
WTVQ
Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Home & Garden News for Lexington, KY – November 2022
Do you have a large evergreen tree that is nicely shaped that you want removed from your property? If so, consider donating it for the city to use for Lexington’s holiday season celebration. City officials will evaluate all trees and select the two chosen for the city Christmas trees.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Health News for Lexington, KY – November 2022
LifePath Behavioral Health Clinic recently opened at Centre Parkway. Congressman Andy Barr and Councilmember Fred Brown spoke, and LifePath Director Annie Kunes said, “LifePath will address a growing gap in behavioral health services within Central Kentucky… This lack of service adequacy has been rendered evermore conspicuous as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.
fox56news.com
UK offering grief counseling following death of student in South Korea
University of Kentucky school leaders are answering calls from students struggling to cope with the death of their classmate Anne Gieske. UK offering grief counseling following death of student …. University of Kentucky school leaders are answering calls from students struggling to cope with the death of their classmate Anne...
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
hancockclarion.com
HCHS Marching Band Wins at 2022 KMEA Championship Competition
Hancock County High School Marching Band competed on Saturday morning, October 29 at the Semi-Finals at Bryant Station High School in Lexington. The band won Second Place which gave them the opportunity to move on to the State Championship Competition that same evening at Eastern Kentucky University. They competed Saturday evening and won Second Place in State, as well as First Place in music.
WTVQ
Dunbar high school athletic director, teacher dies unexpectedly
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar’s athletic director died unexpectedly, the school district said Tuesday. Jason Howell was the athletic director and the SAFE teacher at the Lexington school. In a letter to parents, the district said he had been a member of the Dunbar family for...
