With their borrowing power decreasing, Kentucky school districts are looking at some hefty increases in the estimated cost of much-needed projects. A few examples: In Christian County, a new high school went from $107 million to upwards of $137 million, while another proposed high school in Woodford County initially set at about $36 million three years ago has ballooned to around double that amount.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO