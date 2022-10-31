Slide 1 of 8: The husband of a mother tragically killed in a car accident has penned a heartbreaking post describing her death as 'surreal' and promising to look after their six children. Hannah Louise Fraser (pictured), 30, was heading west on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, with her children when her Kia Carnival collided head-on with a cement truck at about 6.20am on Wednesday. Mrs Fraser died at the scene of the crash and her children, aged between 14 months and 12 years old, were rushed to hospital. Her husband shared a heartbreaking tribute to his lost soulmate on Thursday.

