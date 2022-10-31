Read full article on original website
Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse
The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
At Least 91 Killed In Cable Bridge Collapse
At least 91 people have died in relation to a cable bridge collapse in India on Sunday (October 30), state officials confirmed via ABC News. The bridge was reportedly carrying hundreds of people before it collapsed over the Manchu River in Gujarat. Several other people were reported to be injured...
Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call
A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
Seven dead as helicopter crashes in huge fireball on foggy mountainside on journey to tourist hotspot in India
A HORROR helicopter crash has left seven people dead near a tourist hotspot in India. The chopper which was carrying passengers towards Guptkashi crashed on a foggy mountainside just moments after taking off sparking a massive fireball. The aircraft's pilot Anil Singh alongside six passengers boarded the plane today before...
Hero father dies after running back inside his burning home to rescue his elderly mother after it burst into flames
A father-of-two described as the 'epitome of kindness' has died in a house fire after he heroically ran back inside to save his elderly mother. Ray Barrago, in his 60s, escaped the fire at his home in Blacktown, western Sydney but returned to the blaze to get his mother Kora, aged in her 80s, after the house caught alight at about 5am on Monday.
Horror moment rickety crossing dubbed ‘Bridge of Death’ COLLAPSES leaving two tourists dead after 50 crowd onto it
THIS is the horror moment a rickety crossing dubbed the "Bridge of Death" collapsed leaving two tourists dead. At least 50 people were walking across the bridge over the Ovčarsko Kablar Gorge in Serbia when it snapped, plunging dozens into the cold water. Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment...
Mystery woman who died in 2004 fall from tower block could finally be identified
The identity of a young woman found at the foot of a tower block in north-west London 18 years ago could finally be solved, investigators say.She is believed to have fallen from the 21st floor of Wembley Point, a triangular office building now known as the WEM Tower London, into the River Brent on the morning of Friday October 29 2004.Locate International, a UK charity dedicated to solving missing person cases, on Saturday released a new image it believes could help identify her.It is understood witnesses had seen the woman distressed in a lift in the building, and that she...
Family share devastating tributes to mom-of-six killed in car crash
Slide 1 of 8: The husband of a mother tragically killed in a car accident has penned a heartbreaking post describing her death as 'surreal' and promising to look after their six children. Hannah Louise Fraser (pictured), 30, was heading west on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, with her children when her Kia Carnival collided head-on with a cement truck at about 6.20am on Wednesday. Mrs Fraser died at the scene of the crash and her children, aged between 14 months and 12 years old, were rushed to hospital. Her husband shared a heartbreaking tribute to his lost soulmate on Thursday.
Schoolgirl, 14, is 'fighting for her life' after she and another girl are hit by London bus and rushed to hospital in horror crash
Two teenage girls have been rushed to hospital, one with 'significant injuries', after a London bus crashed into two pedestrians in a rush hour collision in the north east of the city. Emergency crews including police, ambulance staff and firefighters are at the scene in Stamford Hill, north east London,...
At least 20 killed and 14 injured in bus crash in Colombia
At least 20 people were killed and at least 14 injured after a bus crashed on a road in Colombia on Saturday, police said. Images on Colombian television showed the bus flipping over in the early morning incident between the south-western cities of Pasto and Popayán, which authorities said may have been caused by a mechanical fault.
Mobilising miles from scene ‘led to fire crews arriving two hours later’
A decision to send fire appliances three miles away from the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing led to crews arriving more than two hours later, a public inquiry has found.Station manager Andy Berry rejected the suggestion by a police inspector at the scene of a rendezvous point at Manchester Cathedral car park, near to the Arena.Instead, firefighters were sent to Philips Park fire station as they awaited further instructions.Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said: “The effect of station manager Berry’s decision to mobilise to Philips Park fire station was that the fire appliances at Manchester Central fire station drove...
Car crash leaves large hole in side of Plymouth pub
A Plymouth pub has been badly damaged after a car crashed through its wall. Devon and Cornwall police attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance services, at the Golden Hind pub shortly after 18:00 GMT on Thursday. Paramedics treated two casualties, who were in a silver Hyundai, for minor...
