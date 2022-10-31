ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse

The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
iheart.com

At Least 91 Killed In Cable Bridge Collapse

At least 91 people have died in relation to a cable bridge collapse in India on Sunday (October 30), state officials confirmed via ABC News. The bridge was reportedly carrying hundreds of people before it collapsed over the Manchu River in Gujarat. Several other people were reported to be injured...
Daily Mail

Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call

A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
The Independent

Mystery woman who died in 2004 fall from tower block could finally be identified

The identity of a young woman found at the foot of a tower block in north-west London 18 years ago could finally be solved, investigators say.She is believed to have fallen from the 21st floor of Wembley Point, a triangular office building now known as the WEM Tower London, into the River Brent on the morning of Friday October 29 2004.Locate International, a UK charity dedicated to solving missing person cases, on Saturday released a new image it believes could help identify her.It is understood witnesses had seen the woman distressed in a lift in the building, and that she...
msn.com

Family share devastating tributes to mom-of-six killed in car crash

Slide 1 of 8: The husband of a mother tragically killed in a car accident has penned a heartbreaking post describing her death as 'surreal' and promising to look after their six children. Hannah Louise Fraser (pictured), 30, was heading west on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, with her children when her Kia Carnival collided head-on with a cement truck at about 6.20am on Wednesday. Mrs Fraser died at the scene of the crash and her children, aged between 14 months and 12 years old, were rushed to hospital. Her husband shared a heartbreaking tribute to his lost soulmate on Thursday.
The Guardian

At least 20 killed and 14 injured in bus crash in Colombia

At least 20 people were killed and at least 14 injured after a bus crashed on a road in Colombia on Saturday, police said. Images on Colombian television showed the bus flipping over in the early morning incident between the south-western cities of Pasto and Popayán, which authorities said may have been caused by a mechanical fault.
The Independent

Mobilising miles from scene ‘led to fire crews arriving two hours later’

A decision to send fire appliances three miles away from the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing led to crews arriving more than two hours later, a public inquiry has found.Station manager Andy Berry rejected the suggestion by a police inspector at the scene of a rendezvous point at Manchester Cathedral car park, near to the Arena.Instead, firefighters were sent to Philips Park fire station as they awaited further instructions.Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said: “The effect of station manager Berry’s decision to mobilise to Philips Park fire station was that the fire appliances at Manchester Central fire station drove...
BBC

Car crash leaves large hole in side of Plymouth pub

A Plymouth pub has been badly damaged after a car crashed through its wall. Devon and Cornwall police attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance services, at the Golden Hind pub shortly after 18:00 GMT on Thursday. Paramedics treated two casualties, who were in a silver Hyundai, for minor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy