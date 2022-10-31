Read full article on original website
Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales faced sharp criticism Thursday as records show he voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats alleged Morales might have committed voter...
‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Seeking a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis refers to himself with a simple phrase as he tries to fend off a barrage of attacks from a challenger trying to become the state’s first Republican governor since 2007: “Happy dad.”
Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M
ATLANTA (AP) — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics...
Train derailment, acid lead prompt evacuations in Louisiana
PAULINA, La. (AP) — A train derailment and acid leak led to road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community about 50 miles west of New Orleans. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the community of Paulina. No injuries were reported. St. James officials told area news outlets that about 150 people were evacuated. A shelter was opened at a seniors’ center in nearby Lutcher.
Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives, who marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying...
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
Tennessee US House candidate’s husband has stage 4 cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee — first, as the critical care doctor urging more action against the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, as the Democratic nominee for governor trying to knock the Republican out of office.
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.
Good Question: Why are restrooms so small in some renovated rest stops on the Thruway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you drive on the thruway, this Good Question about the size of the new rest stop bathrooms probably impacts you. Terry from Irondequoit wrote to News10NBC saying “I stopped at Indian Castle rest stop eastbound by Little Falls Exit 29A. I was amazed at how small and insufficient it is… The restroom corridor and other areas are so small and cramped it must be a nightmare for anybody in a wheelchair or anybody attempting to assist another restroom user. What were they thinking? Who approved this? Aren’t there standards for size, restroom capacity, etc.?”
New York State Police: Man faked son’s death, scammed co-workers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. – A father accused of faking his son’s death and accepting donations for his funeral is facing additional criminal charges. Kalen Stevens, 30, was arrested last month for defrauding at least two people. He allegedly accepted $1,500 for expenses related to his child’s death. State Police say Stevens told people his son had died from leukemia in August and that he needed money for his funeral. Troopers say he made up the story to garner sympathy and money.
DA: Man arrested with gun from shooting near Zeldin’s house
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested with the gun used in a shooting last month outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, authorities said Tuesday. Noah Green, 18, was arrested Monday in Shirley on charges of...
