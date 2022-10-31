Read full article on original website
BBC
Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death
A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
BBC
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC
Man and mother jailed over Mitcham man-on-fire drugs killing
A man has been jailed for nine years for killing a father-to-be whose body was found on fire in south London. Jean Loeike Guei's remains were discovered by a cyclist who spotted flames coming from bushes on Mitcham Common in September 2020. Raphael Kokkinos was convicted at the Old Bailey...
BBC
Kansas woman who led all-female IS battalion sentenced to 20 years
A US woman who admitted leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group (IS) has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Allison Fluke-Ekren, a 42-year-old from Kansas, committed terrorist acts in Iraq, Syria and Libya over an eight-year period. She also admitted to giving military training to more...
BBC
Mother's plea to dog owners after son mauled by rottweiler
The mother of a boy who was mauled by a rottweiler is urging people to keep their dogs on leads. The 12-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was left with puncture wounds in his left forearm, resulting in nerve damage and scars. His mother says the former "animal...
BBC
Woman struck by HGV's brick load remains in critical condition
A 23-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after bricks fell off a lorry and struck her. The HGV was carrying pallets of bricks on the A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, at about 12:10 GMT on Monday. As it travelled past the woman the load dislodged and...
BBC
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
BBC
Rape investigation launched in Bristol after woman attacked
A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked after a night out. The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a bar in Bristol and was on her way home when she was approached by a man in Denmark Street. Avon and Somerset Police said the...
BBC
Mother, 19, accused of murdering 38-day-old baby in Biddlesden
A 19-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her 38-day-old son. She is charged with killing the boy at Biddlesden, near Buckingham, on 3 June 2020. The woman, from Rushden, in Northamptonshire, appeared at Luton Crown Court and was remanded in custody. She is expected to enter a...
BBC
Man, 39, charged with attempted murder and rape
A man has been charged with raping and attempting to murder a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in west London. Ramazan Mukalazi, 39, is accused of leaving the woman, in her 60s, injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow. She was found at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday. Mr Mukalazi,...
BBC
Lightwater crash: Witness appeal after woman dies
Police are seeking to identify the driver of a van who may have witnessed a crash which killed a woman. A Ford Fiesta Zetec crashed into a bridge on the A322 near Broadway Road in Lightwater on Tuesday morning. A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene,...
BBC
Itaewon crush: Anxious warnings turn into screams of terror in emergency calls
The first emergency call about trouble at Itaewon came in the early evening of 29 October. "It's so chilling right now," the woman said, as she described a chaotic scene on the narrow streets of the Seoul nightlife district. In total, there were 11 calls made to South Korea's 112...
BBC
Yolanda Saldana Feliz: Body of man sought by murder detectives found
The body of a man wanted by police in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in east London has been found. A murder investigation was launched after Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, was killed at a property in Windmill Lane, Stratford, on 23 October. The Met had been urgently...
BBC
Kevin Caster death: Woman charged with man's murder
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found seriously injured at a property in South Yorkshire last year. Kevin Caster, 43, was found at a house on High Hazel Crescent in Catcliffe on 19 October 2021. Paramedics tried to treat...
BBC
Trio jailed over £3m cocaine-running plot
Three men have been jailed for their part in running drugs and cash between London, the Midlands and west England. Tekla Selassie, 20, Adil Riaz, 31, and Tobias Slender, 44, were investigated under Operation Venetic - a UK-wide crackdown on organised crime. The three men helped Bath-based drug dealer Romaine...
BBC
Scouts criticised by coroner as Ben Leonard inquest adjourned
The Scout Association has been criticised by a coroner for its "lamentable" disclosure of documents to a teenager's inquest. A hearing into Ben Leonard's death was adjourned by coroner David Pojur after he said the evidence was incomplete. Ben, 16, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, slipped 200ft (61m) to his death...
