Wichita County, TX

Wichita County burn ban canceled

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A county-wide burn ban in place for the month of October 2022 has been canceled by the Wichita County Commissioners.

According to a press release from the office of Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, the County Commissioner’s Court took action on Monday, October 31, 2022, to cancel the current burn ban.

PREVIOUS STORY: Wichita County Commissioners to enact burn ban

The Wichita County burn ban that was put in place by the Commissioner’s Court took effect on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest regarding burn bans in Texoma counties.

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

