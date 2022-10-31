Wichita County burn ban canceled
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A county-wide burn ban in place for the month of October 2022 has been canceled by the Wichita County Commissioners.
According to a press release from the office of Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, the County Commissioner’s Court took action on Monday, October 31, 2022, to cancel the current burn ban.PREVIOUS STORY: Wichita County Commissioners to enact burn ban
The Wichita County burn ban that was put in place by the Commissioner’s Court took effect on Saturday, October 1, 2022.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest regarding burn bans in Texoma counties.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0