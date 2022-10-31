Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Andover Townsman
Letter: Enthusiastic support for Nguyen
I am enthusiastically supporting Tram Nguyen for re-election as my State Representative in Essex 18th District. She has done a remarkable job representing our town and her entire district. To begin with she actually supports the items so important to most members of our town. She is interested in vigorously...
Andover Townsman
Letter: Nguyen 'walks the walk' for constituents
I am writing to share my support for my state representative Tram Nguyen who represents the 18th Essex District which includes part of North Andover, Andover, Boxford, and Tewksbury. Throughout her past two terms, Nguyen has exemplified accessibility: she is available and responsive to her constituents. There have been several...
Andover Townsman
Letter: Proud to cast a vote for Nguyen
Representation matters. That is why I am voting to re-elect Tram Nguyen as our state representative. Tram is committed to building a more welcoming, just, and inclusive community. Not only is she committed to sponsoring and working for passage of important legislation, but she is out in the community building relationships, listening to concerns, and celebrating successes. You’ll find her at everything from town-sponsored holiday events to school events to local rallies for justice. Tram responds to every constituent, and keeps them informed about important resources through her detailed newsletter. Tram goes all out for everyone in the community: seniors, workers, LGBTQ folks, women, children, and even animals. She successfully fought for funding for senior centers in the district; for bike lanes and safe crosswalks near children’s playgrounds; for veterans’ programs, for first responders, for mental health access. She is a leading supporter of climate initiatives. Only about 30% of the legislature is female, and it’s important to keep effective women in office. One of only three Asian-American women in the State House, Tram fights for marginalized constituents. Her hate crimes reform bill would hold perpetrators accountable and help protect vulnerable populations. Tram has helped pass legislation that protects a woman’s right to choose in Massachusetts, and protects medical providers, too.
Andover Townsman
Andover woman wins karate lifetime achievement award
Rebecca Kenney-Olofsson repels one attack after another with a flurry of hand movements. She is encircled by four others as the rest of the dojo fall silent and all eyes shift to the demonstration. One by one, the four surrounding her step forward and then back again. The 84-year-old Andover...
hometownweekly.net
Walpole High nurse has celebrity status
Those who make the choice to work in such an environment are not doing it for fame, or high salaries — they do it because they love their students and helping people. A living example of this would be Rachel Jackson, a school nurse at Walpole High. Nurse Jackson...
iheart.com
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)
Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
Mass General Brigham unveils new “Patient Code of Conduct”
BOSTON — Mass General Brigham is cracking down on patients who cross the line. The healthcare provider released its new Patient Code of Conduct this week, with a list of behavior towards staff members that will no longer be tolerated. “We recognize the threat of disrespectful, racist or discriminatory...
I-Team: Wedding vendor accused of jilting couples is back in business
BOSTON - Rebecca and Justin Avery have been married for years, but they feel a lot like the couples WBZ's I-Team exposed after they were jilted on their big day by a now defunct wedding vendor. "We were going to have roses and climbing flowers go over," explained Rebecca walking through her Southborough patio. She planned to transform it into an English country style dining area. "Rebecca came to me and was like, 'I found these people that make the type of furniture that we want,'" said Justin. It was an Instagram business, Free.Range.Farmhouse. A few messages later, the company agreed to...
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
iheart.com
Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
nshoremag.com
10 Things To Do in November on the North Shore
Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, November strikes a perfect balance of natural beauty, outdoor fun, and growing holiday cheer. And the North Shore is a great place to enjoy all the month has to offer, so we’ve gathered 10 events to get you started on the best November yet.
Tired of raking and bagging leaves? Be eco-friendly instead and don't.
WORCESTER - Autumn is in full swing and leaves are on every homeowner’s mind and yard. Raking and bagging piles of rotting leaves is not a chore that anyone relishes ‒ but there are alternatives that are both easier and more environmentally friendly. “We’ve got a bunch of trees in our yard,” said Worcester resident James Kobialka. “We just mulch it with our lawn mower near the end of the season and let it sit to compost...
NECN
Seaport Social Opens in Boston's Seaport District
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar by the Boston waterfront that has been in the works for four years has very quietly debuted. According to a source, Seaport Social opened to the public yesterday in the Seaport District, moving into a space on Northern Avenue within the Park Lane Seaport residential complex. The website for the dining and drinking spot does not give any indication of its opening, so this may be a soft opening for now, and no menu has been posted as of yet, so keep checking back for updates.
NECN
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Local deli building 200-foot Italian sub to help raise money for families in need
ARLINGTON, Mass. — D’Agostino’s is a neighborhood institution right on Mass Ave in Arlington. Sam D’Agostino says his family deli and market is a place where they remember your order and your name. ”It’s funny sometimes we get compared to Cheers sometimes,” says D’Agostino. “You walk...
The line for the #7 is spreading…like a virus
We’ve seen the #7 bus line at the L + Broadway over and over again. So much so, some of you are sick of me posting about it. Well, on Wednesday morning there was a line not only at L + Broadway, but there was an additional line at the N Street bus stop – about 35-50 people waiting to jam themselves onto the #7 bus downtown.
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
