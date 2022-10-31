Representation matters. That is why I am voting to re-elect Tram Nguyen as our state representative. Tram is committed to building a more welcoming, just, and inclusive community. Not only is she committed to sponsoring and working for passage of important legislation, but she is out in the community building relationships, listening to concerns, and celebrating successes. You’ll find her at everything from town-sponsored holiday events to school events to local rallies for justice. Tram responds to every constituent, and keeps them informed about important resources through her detailed newsletter. Tram goes all out for everyone in the community: seniors, workers, LGBTQ folks, women, children, and even animals. She successfully fought for funding for senior centers in the district; for bike lanes and safe crosswalks near children’s playgrounds; for veterans’ programs, for first responders, for mental health access. She is a leading supporter of climate initiatives. Only about 30% of the legislature is female, and it’s important to keep effective women in office. One of only three Asian-American women in the State House, Tram fights for marginalized constituents. Her hate crimes reform bill would hold perpetrators accountable and help protect vulnerable populations. Tram has helped pass legislation that protects a woman’s right to choose in Massachusetts, and protects medical providers, too.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO