CNET
FCC Commissioner Keeps Pushing for TikTok Ban in US
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr doesn't "believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban" on TikTok in the US, he told Axios in an interview published Tuesday. Carr, a Republican commissioner, said he bases that conclusion on the potential mishandling of personal and sensitive data by TikTok and China-based parent company ByteDance, as well as the potential risk to political processes in the US.
CNET
T-Mobile Will Reportedly Charge $35 Activation Fee for Online Transactions
T-Mobile's $35 activation fee will soon apply to almost every device transaction, according to a report. It will prevent people from avoiding the fee by using the carrier's online system for upgrades and activations, T-Mo Report said Tuesday citing internal company documents, some of which were posted on Reddit. The...
CNET
Amazon Freezes Hiring Due to 'Uncertain' Economy
Amazon is another company feeling the pressure from inflation. The online retail giant says it will not hire new employees for its corporate workforce. The company plans to keep this pause in place for the new few months. "We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring...
CNET
Ex-Apple Employee Admits Defrauding Tech Giant of $17 Million
A former Apple employee has pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud charges related to schemes that defrauded the tech giant of more than $17 million, the US Attorney's Office for Northern California said Tuesday. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to...
