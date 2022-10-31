FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr doesn't "believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban" on TikTok in the US, he told Axios in an interview published Tuesday. Carr, a Republican commissioner, said he bases that conclusion on the potential mishandling of personal and sensitive data by TikTok and China-based parent company ByteDance, as well as the potential risk to political processes in the US.

