Blacksburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

30-year-old flown to hospital after shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 30-year-old was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night (Nov.2) in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. We’ve been informed that the victim, Jonathan Jeral Brim, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by air ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July. Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this...
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Trial starts for man accused of murdering 7-year-old Beckley boy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The trial of Rashad Thompson, who is accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy at Lewis Ritchie Apartments in March 2021, began in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Monday, October 31, 2022. Thompson, 34, is on trial for a first-degree murder charge in the death of Tre-Shaun Brown, a child whom Raleigh Circuit […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Driver hurt in collision with school bus; no one on bus hurt

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported from students or the driver of a school bus involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened while the bus was at a stop on Route 220 near Ikenberry Orchard in Botetourt County; the bus was hit by another driver whose car ended up lodged under the bus. One person in that vehicle was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to Botetourt Fire & EMS.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Inmate found dead in her cell, officers say

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate was found dead in her cell Monday, officers said. A 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell while officers were making rounds. Officers then began lifesaving measures. EMS was notified and arrived shortly. The woman was then pronounced dead by EMS. The...
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Covington man charged in Capitol riots pleads guilty

ROANOKE, Va. – A Covington man who faces six federal charges in connection to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty, court records show. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 39, was arrested on six federal charges in July for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots. He pleaded guilty in federal court on Oct. 28.
COVINGTON, VA

