Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving DayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
Related
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
Virginia town, schools under shelter-in-place order as ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the loose: police
Police in Pulaski, Virginia, launched manhunt for Jerrod Celablee Brown, who allegedly tried running over two cops with a stolen police car and fled on foot with firearms.
Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
New trial dates set for women who allegedly killed a 13-year-old in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–New trial dates are set for two women who were arrested for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old in Bluefield. The trial for Nichole Brooks is set for Wednesday, January 23, 2022. Isis Wallace will go to trial before her on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, gunshots were […]
WSLS
30-year-old flown to hospital after shooting in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 30-year-old was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night (Nov.2) in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. We’ve been informed that the victim, Jonathan Jeral Brim, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by air ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say...
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A car was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday in Bedford County, and the sheriff’s office is still looking for it and the carjackers’ car, as well as the robbers. Deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest. The victim...
WDBJ7.com
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July. Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this...
WSLS
‘You don’t think it’s going to happen to you’: Family of Roanoke shooting victim speaks out
ROANOKE, Va. – Jeremy Clement, 36, was a father, a brother, and a friend to many before he was gunned down outside of his home Friday. “We will always remember the good times,” shared his sister Kimberly Thompson. “We will remember his smile, who he was!”. Thompson...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
Trial starts for man accused of murdering 7-year-old Beckley boy
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The trial of Rashad Thompson, who is accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy at Lewis Ritchie Apartments in March 2021, began in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Monday, October 31, 2022. Thompson, 34, is on trial for a first-degree murder charge in the death of Tre-Shaun Brown, a child whom Raleigh Circuit […]
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WDBJ7.com
Driver hurt in collision with school bus; no one on bus hurt
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported from students or the driver of a school bus involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened while the bus was at a stop on Route 220 near Ikenberry Orchard in Botetourt County; the bus was hit by another driver whose car ended up lodged under the bus. One person in that vehicle was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to Botetourt Fire & EMS.
WXII 12
Inmate found dead in her cell, officers say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate was found dead in her cell Monday, officers said. A 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell while officers were making rounds. Officers then began lifesaving measures. EMS was notified and arrived shortly. The woman was then pronounced dead by EMS. The...
Lucky Virginia woman wins $250,000 from lottery ticket she bought at Kroger
Susan Smith went to the grocery store because she was craving a ham sandwich, but what she got was a lot more than ham and cheese.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
WDBJ7.com
Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
WSLS
Covington man charged in Capitol riots pleads guilty
ROANOKE, Va. – A Covington man who faces six federal charges in connection to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty, court records show. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 39, was arrested on six federal charges in July for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots. He pleaded guilty in federal court on Oct. 28.
Comments / 0