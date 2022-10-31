ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Simply Salad opens in Long Beach, and the ‘salad wars’ are about to begin

By Brandon Richardson
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

In August 2019, Daniel Gonzalez was the chief financial officer at Popeyes and became one of the masterminds that kicked off the Chicken Sandwich Wars that saw Chick-fil-A trying to defend its turf while countless other fast food chains scrambled to match the success of the Louisiana Kitchen’s new menu item. Today, as a co-owner of Simply Salad, Gonzalez said the “salad wars” are about to begin—and Long Beach is now on the frontline.

“The wars are coming,” Gonzalez told the Business Journal in a recent interview at the new Long Beach location, noting that healthy food options are on the rise. “Over the next decade, we’re going to be the fastest growing category in food.”

“With the salad wars, there’s a big prize,” Gonzalez said, adding that now that the Los Angeles brand has expanded into Long Beach, competitors are already chattering about following suit.

The healthy fast-casual eatery, which offers build-your-own salads and wraps, quietly opened its first Long Beach location at 1775 Ximeno Ave. on Oct. 3, and the reception has been warm, Gonzalez said.

The new store is the seventh location for the company but only the second south of the 105 Freeway, joining Gardena. A Cerritos location is expected to open in the first quarter of next year, Gonzalez said.

The first Simply Salad opened in the South Park area of LA in 2010 by Bruce Teichman and Cameron Lewis. The original site has a map of California that has stars at each location, with more to come.

“When you have a map of California and a few little stars, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Lewis told the Business Journal. “But we want to be everywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ohUa_0itXnlSx00

Customers line up for a healthy lunch at Simply Salad, a new fast-casual restaurant in East Long Beach Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The restaurant wanted to use art to connect to Long Beach’s creative atmosphere and pay homage to the city’s musical legends. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Over the past two years, the company has been able to add more stars to the map in part thanks to a partnership with Gonzalez, who invested in the company.

With the Long Beach store, the partners wanted to encapsulate the city’s creative spirit and musical history. The space includes a mural featuring hip-hop legends and other imagery related to the city. One sign behind the counter reads: “Snoop’s new favorite greens.”

“Long Beach is full of legends, especially in music, and there’s a graffiti art culture, too,” Gonzalez said. “Warren G, Snoop Dogg, Sublime, VIP records—you can’t open here without paying homage to the legends that made LBC what it is.”

While the LA stores have transplants from all over the country, Lewis said the new store is being worked mostly by born-and-raised Long Beachers.

The Long Beach store is one of very few health-oriented food options near the Traffic Circle, which is dominated by fast food drive-thrus like Carl’s Jr. and Raising Cane’s.

“Obesity is a problem in America; fast food is generally not as healthy,” Gonzalez said, adding that customers value convenience over health. To that end, the goal at Simply Salad is to join health and convenience.

“Healthy food needs to find a way to become fast food and change what that definition is,” Gonzalez said. “Everyone is trying to figure out the right way to address the McDonald’s customer … in a way that’s healthy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjQ0J_0itXnlSx00

Ashley Sanchez grabs the greens to make a salad bowl at Simply Salad near the Traffic Circle Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The new fast-casual eatery has several nods to Long Beach’s musical fame, including this Snoop Dogg homage. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The restaurant’s build-your-own salads start at $8.95—wraps at $8.45—and include five “simple” toppings and one dressing with additions costing 50 cents each. The combinations are seemingly endless, a choice of five types of greens, 65 toppings (including “premium” items) and 29 dressings.

Gonzalez said the menu has nothing that is unfamiliar or “scary to order” because they want the healthy options to be easy and accessible to everyone.

“We just want the basics and we want to do them really, really well,” Gonzalez said.

The company also has 12 signature chef-created salads and wraps that vary in price from $7.45 to $14.

The new location has not been heavily marketed, Lewis said, adding that they first want to work out any kinks with the store and its employees.

“You only get one shot at a first impression,” Lewis said, with Gonzalez adding that rather than spending on marketing, the restaurant is investing in food quality. Simply Salad’s ingredients are farm direct, Gonzalez said, which means it is never frozen, always fresh.

As the salad wars heat up, Lewis said the next and most obvious step—outside of further expansion—is the introduction of drive-thrus, which will help the concept compete with longstanding fast food chains. In the meantime, as more healthy concepts migrate to Long Beach and beyond, Gonzalez said Simply Salad welcomes the challenge.

“We’re not trying to take 100% of the market. I want good competitors to come over here and make us better,” Gonzalez said. “Bring it on. The customers win in the end.”

The Process:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWo4B_0itXnlSx00

Ashley Sanchez adds ingredients to a bowl filled with greens as she makes a salad bowl at the new Simply Salad in East Long Beach Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41h6SJ_0itXnlSx00

Megan Gaza uses a double mezzaluna to chop salad ingredients at the Simply Salad fast-casual restaurant near the Traffic Circle Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgiex_0itXnlSx00

After being chopped, ingredients are put back in the bowl to have the dressing mixed in at Simply Salad near the Traffic Circle Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsU1U_0itXnlSx00

A worker scoops the salad out of the prep bowl and into the serving bowl at Simply Salad in East Long Beach Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The post Simply Salad opens in Long Beach, and the ‘salad wars’ are about to begin appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cottagesgardens.com

The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M

If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
LONG BEACH, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens

MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
PASADENA, CA
Hyperallergic

California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti

This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
COSTA MESA, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County

Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?

The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
leisuregrouptravel.com

Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers

A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
48hills.org

French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)

After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens

In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach could look to incentives to reduce Downtown office vacancies, convert buildings into housing

A report in August showed that Downtown Long Beach office space vacancies were at a 20-year high. The city could now look at incentives like tax holidays or fee forgiveness to bring in more businesses or to convert office buildings into housing. The post Long Beach could look to incentives to reduce Downtown office vacancies, convert buildings into housing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy