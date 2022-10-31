Online panel discussion about Georgia’s voter turnout taking place on Nov. 2

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., there will be an online panel discussion that will be centered on the record-breaking turnout in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election.

The topic of this online discussion panel is titled What’s Really Going on in Georgia? and it comes amidst record levels of voter turnout thus far in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election.

As of Oct. 30, 2022, voter turnout has already been 40% higher at this point than in 2018. In total, 1,168,223 Georgians have already cast their ballots, according to the event press release.

The bipartisan discussion will feature a coalition of local political experts that will be providing insightful conversation about the webinar’s topic-at-hand.

The experts that will be featured in the webinar are Ryan Anderson (Founder and CEO, Paramount Consulting Group), Amy Morton (Founder and CEO, Southern Majority), Andrew Blascovich (President, Red Clay Political) and Tharon Johnson (Founder and CEO, Paramount Consulting Group).

Johnson says that the goal of the webinar is to provide Georgians with clarity about the early voter turnout numbers heading into the final days of the midterm election.

“Georgia is in the middle of the most consequential elections we have seen in generations,” said Johnson. “The national spotlight is on us and as a result, there has been a lot of confusion and misinformation about what the early voting numbers mean and what is happening in our state. This is an opportunity to dig into the data and get the real story.”

Georgia residents that are interested in attending the online discussion can register here .

Space for the event will be limited to 500 participants. In addition, the webinar will also be simulcast live on Facebook.

