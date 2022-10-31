ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the NFL trade deadline, and who could be traded?

By Anthony Wood
 3 days ago
IT'S been a season as tight as any in recent memory, meaning the slightest of upgrades available via a trade could make a huge difference.

As such, the final hours prior to the NFL's looming trade deadline could be manic.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was recently traded to the San Francisco 49ers Credit: Getty
Linebacker Roquan Smith is heading to the Baltimore Ravens Credit: Getty Images - Getty

A number of high-profile trades have already taken place over the past few weeks, with defensive end Robert Quinn heading to the Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, to name just a few.

So, with just a matter of hours remaining until the window closes until next March, who else could be set for a move to a contender? And who will have to wait another few months until they can find a new home?

When Is The Trade Deadline?

The NFL's trade deadline is 4 pm ET pm Tuesday, November 1.

It will remain closed until the 2023 trading period opens on March 15 at 4 pm ET, when contracts for impending free agents also end.

Who Could Be On The Move?

A number of players have made it public that they wish to move, while others will find themselves surprised by impending trades.

Here are a few of the biggest names to be linked with moves in recent weeks.

Elijah Moore, WR

One such player to have reportedly requested a trade is New York Jets wide receiver, Elijah Moore.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Moore had requested a trade on October 20, as he was "frustrated with his role and usage."

Moore was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2021 Credit: AP

Brandin Cooks, WR

Another wide receiver who has long been rumored as available at the right price is Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers have all reached out to Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

The report states that "if moved, he (Cooks) only wants to go to a contender."

Cooks has been traded three times previously Credit: Reuters

D.J. Moore, WR

One more name to watch at wideout could be D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers.

While Jordan Schultz reported that any trade involving Moore is "highly unlikely," his name has continued to swirl around the rumor mill regardless.

Moore was a first-round pick in 2018 Credit: Reuters

Kareem Hunt, RB

Per Adam Schefter, Hunt's trade request back in August was denied at the time, however, that was then and this is now.

Schefter reports that the Browns would allow Hunt to leave for the right price, writing: "Sources told ESPN the Browns would like to receive a fourth-round draft pick in any trade involving Hunt -- or compensation that would be better than the compensatory pick they would receive in 2024."

Hunt led the NFL in rushing in 2017 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Cam Akers, RB

Earlier this month, per ESPN, Rams head coach Sean McVay, explained that regarding Akers: "I think ... the best option for all parties ... would be to explore if there's a good situation for him with another team."

As such, Akers has not been on the field for the past two weeks as they look for a trade partner.

The former second-round pick was reportedly offered to the Panthers as part of a package for Christian McCaffrey prior to his move to San Francisco, according to Dov Kleiman.

Akers won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams Credit: Reuters

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE

Moving to tight end, and current Denver Bronco Okwuegbunam is a player who has been receiving interest given that the new coaching staff has essentially frozen the former fourth-rounder out.

Troy Renck reported that Okwuegbunam is "likely" to be traded.

Okwuegbunam was a fourth-round pick in 2020 Credit: Getty

Bradley Chubb, DE

A 2020 Pro Bowler, Chubb remains the Broncos' most productive defensive end with 5.5 sacks this season - joint most with Dre'Mont Jones.

However, as noted by Peter King, Chubb is in the final year of his contract, meaning he could come at a relatively low financial hit to any prospective buyers.

King wrote: "A well-plugged-in GM told me over the weekend the Jets and Dolphins are interested, and interested enough to consider dealing a first-rounder for Chubb."

A major stumbling block could be the fact that, per King, whoever acquires Chubb "would have to have a deal done with Chubb beyond this year."

Chubb was the fifth-overall pick in 2018 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Greedy Williams, CB

Another defender who could be on the move is former second-round pick, Greedy Williams.

According to Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams have reached out regarding Williams.

This comes after Brad Stainbrook recently reported the Browns "are listening to offers on DB Greedy Williams."

Williams has 20 starts for the Browns Credit: Getty Images - Getty

