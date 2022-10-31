Read full article on original website
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When The Last 2023 Chevy Camaro Will Be Built: Exclusive
The fate of the Chevy Camaro nameplate remains somewhat uncertain, with a few theories on the table with regard to where it may evolve. For now, however, production of the current sixth-gen Chevy Camaro is set to wind down soon, and now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the last 2023 Chevy Camaro will be built.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $3,500 In November 2022
For November 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount totals up to $3,000 on select configurations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and up to $3,500 on select configurations of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of a...
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Colorado Order Banks Will Open
The 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces an all-new third generation for the pickup, with General Motors officially pulling the sheets this past July. Now, GM Authority has learned when GM will open order banks for the latest 2023 Colorado. According to sources familiar with the matter, order banks for the 2023...
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
gmauthority.com
Vance And Hines Launches New HoleShot Chevy Silverado Exhaust System: Video
Chevy Silverado customers looking to add some extra style and sound to their light-duty pickup truck can do exactly that with the new HoleShot exhaust system on offer from Vance and Hines. Also known for developing a range of products for motorcycles, Vance and Hines is now dipping into the...
Buick Electra EV Will Become A Family Of Electric Cars
General Motors is on an electric vehicle onslaught with recent reveals such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Cadillac Celestiq. Meanwhile, the Buick brand has been mostly left out, apart from a possible EV replacement for the Encore. The company revealed the stunning Wildcat, which is only a design study, and the Electra Concept, which previews a future EV model.
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra Average Transaction Price Highest Among Full-Size Pickups In Q3 2022
The full-size pickup segment is as popular as ever, and customers aren’t shy when it comes to choosing high-end models and features. That includes the GMC Sierra, which, according to recent data, had the highest average transaction price (ATP) among competitors. According to a recent report from Cox Automotive,...
gmauthority.com
2022 BrightDrop Zevo 600 Recalled For Improper Battery Pack Sealing
GM has issued a product recall for the 2022 BrightDrop Zevo 600 all-electric delivery van due to an issue related to improper sealing for the vehicle battery pack. The problem: the high-voltage battery pack enclosure in affected vehicles may not have been properly sealed. Flanges on the battery pack enclosure may not have been properly primed or electrocoated, which inhibits proper adhesion for the urethane sealant.
gmauthority.com
Ram 1500 Revolution EV Debut Pushed Back To January 2023
The upcoming Ram 1500 Revolution EV pickup truck won’t be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show as Stellantis previously announced. Now, it will officially debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2023. As GM Authority previously reported, the Ram 1500 EV was originally slated to be...
gmauthority.com
Roadster Shop Launches Legend Series Chassis For K5 Chevy Blazer And C/K Trucks
Old-school rigs like the K5 Chevy Blazer and the C/K line of trucks are great, no doubt about it. However, with the right components underneath, these machines get even better. Now, Roadster Shop is aiming to offer exactly that with its new Legend Series chassis. For those who may not...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Incentive Spending Down 48.1 Percent In Q3 2022
Chevy incentive spending fell more than 48 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Chevy vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $1,416 per vehicle, which was down from $2,726 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
