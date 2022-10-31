Read full article on original website
Cathy Parker
3d ago
It seems like a valid drivers license should be acceptable! It’s not easy to get anything done at the DMV in Idaho now with the shortage of staff they have!
Reply
3
Related
Idaho is Home to Some of the Tallest Bridges in the Country
Idaho is home to 68 bridges according to Anyplace America. With the most popular bridges being:. The most popular are not always the best, most beautiful or tallest though. According to Only in Your State, "When it comes to majestic bridges in Idaho, the iconic destination of Perrine Bridge may be the first that comes to your mind. However, our state is full of stunning structural beauties like Moyie River Canyon Bridge located just east of Bonners Ferry. Constructed in 1965, the bridge can be found along U.S. Route 2. Along with the aforementioned Perrine Bridge, the Moyie River Canyon Bridge is considered one of the highest in the country."
How I Almost Threw Away My Idaho Rebate Check
Don’t try this at home. I went to my mailbox last Saturday and it was filled with campaign literature. Having voted early, I took a quick glance and then headed for the grocery store. I put the mail on the passenger seat and went about my daily shopping and chores. When I came home I unloaded groceries but forgot the mail. The next day I forgot to pick it up again and this continued for several days. But, hey, there was nothing of value on my seat.
Are You Breaking Idaho Law By Sleeping In Your Car?
Are you living life on the edge by sleeping in your car? Well, it depends on where you want to take a nap or sleep for the night! Now, why would anyone want to sleep in their car? First and foremost, we have the obvious reason being that anyone of us could get sleepy behind the wheel while on a long trip. Or, perhaps you've had too much to drink and want to "do the safe thing" and sleep in your car? OR! Maybe you're in the dog house at home and need a place to crash.
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Excitement Builds in Idaho As Saturday Could Be a HUGE Record Setter
How often do you check the balance of your checking account? For many of us, it’s a daily practice. What would you do if you checked your account and saw some extra zeroes behind that balance?. Between high gas prices, record inflation and what can only describe as a...
4 Idaho Stocks That Are the Best Stocks in Idaho Right Now
When it comes to investing in the stock market, how likely are you to pay attention to what’s going on locally or in your same state? I’m sure many Idahoans invest in the stock market, as it is a great way to build wealth, though a lot of the time our focus is not on Idaho, but rather the best stocks throughout the nation or even the world.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,035 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths in the last week. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,035 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable
Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
kmvt
How rising interest rates are impacting Idaho’s population growth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 census data shows Idaho as the second fastest growing state in the United States, behind only Utah. Idaho gained just under 300,000 people - a 17.3% increase. Homes were needing to be built to meet this increased demand. “At the peak period, we...
Boise Officials Should Show Pride Like Support For Idaho Veterans
One of our area's most important events returns this weekend after being canceled for the last few years due to the pandemic. Have you heard about why you should spend your Saturday morning in downtown Boise? If you're waiting for the Boise mayor or her city council to promote the event with the same intensity as they did with the Boise Gay Pride Parade, you'll be soundly disappointed.
eastidahonews.com
Incumbent Dustin Manwaring battling political newcomer Mary Shea for Idaho House Seat 29A
POCATELLO — Incumbent Dustin Manwaring will be challenged by fellow attorney Mary Shea as he pursues his third term in the Idaho House Seat 29A. Republican Manwaring filled Seat 29 of the Idaho House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018, then again from 2020 through 2022. Shea, the Democrat candidate, is a civil rights and family law attorney and former instructor at Idaho State University.
Stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage in Idaho
money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho
Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films. It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look...
Idahoans Can Stay Overnight in Viral, Former Polygamist Compound
Murder, crime and mystery is all of the hype these days especially when it comes to Netflix. While there isn't a whole lot of any of those things happening in the Treasure Valley--that doesn't mean we aren't watching from our homes as crazy stories are recapped or told. While Idaho...
Post Register
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates
While most statewide and legislative races haven’t changed much in terms of fundraising since early September, the ads and materials funded by political action committees and other individuals are flooding Idahoans’ mailboxes and social media feeds. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine database, 169 political action committees across Idaho have raised $3.6 million […] The post PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Wealthiest People in Idaho and How They Got So Rich
Ah wealth, something that so many of us dream about. How does it happen to those who have massive wealth? Here are some of the richest people in Idaho and the stories on how they got that way. Does the name Brad Duke ring a bell? In 2005 he won...
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4