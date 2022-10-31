ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

SAISD Invites Families to Community Resource Night featuring Emergent Bilingual Program Information and Title 1 this Wed, Nov. 2nd

saisd.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
saisd.org

San Angelo ISD Students Experience Open Air Art During Annual En Plein Air Collaboration

San Angelo ISD elementary and middle school students had the unique opportunity to engage with visiting artists from one of the City’s most unique attractions, En Plein Air Texas. Taking its name from the French term meaning “in the open air” the weeklong event hosted in the San Angelo area provided San Angelo ISD students opportunities to connect with talented artists from all over the world.
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

San Angelo ISD Announces Dates for Sustainability Plan Town Hall Forums

As San Angelo ISD thoughtfully explores the recommendation for the Sustainability Plan presented by the West Texas architecture firm, we announce upcoming opportunities for community town hall forums at our campuses most impacted by the combinations of elementary schools to hear from the varied perspectives and unique voices in our community. With the support and input of our SAISD families, staff and community, this Sustainability Plan will help the district to fulfill our mission of preparing our students to be future-ready, and further our strategic goal to provide efficient, safe, and innovative learning spaces that promote student achievement.
SAN ANGELO, TX
TexasHighways

San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers

I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
SAN ANGELO, TX
virtualbx.com

Vanderventer Retail Conversion – Angelo State University (Subbid)

Scope of work consists of renovations to an existing building of approximately 14,482 sq ft for new university offices, police station, and emergency operations center. Trades involved are demolition abatement, concrete, masonry, cast stone, structural steel, cold formed framing, metal fabrications, EIFS, air barrier, metal panel, TPO, joint sealants, doors, frames and hardware, aluminum storefronts, louvers, ceramic tile, acoustical ceilings, carpeting ,painting, specialties, counters, canopies, flag poles, fire suppression system, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, fencing, striping.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

3 San Angelo Central Students Sweep UIL Regional Debate Contest

SAN ANGELO, TX — Three Central High School students won the trifecta at the 2023 UIL Congressional Debate contest for Region XV. All three debate contestants are headed to the state UIL contest in January. They are (in ranked order): Jack McLaughlin Annabeth Dusek Bell Royer According to the UIL, “Congress is an individual contest in a large group setting. It models the legislative process of democracy, specifically, the United States Congress. Within this mock legislative assembly competition, contestants draft legislation (proposed laws and position statements) submitted to the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!

Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo police investigating social media threat against Lake View High School

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is on high alert Wednesday after a threat was made against Lake View High School. Police said in a statement that they received information about the threat Tuesday night. Officials said the threat was made on social media. No other details were provided. SAPD and the San Angelo Independent School District are working together to investigate the incident.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo soup kitchen looking for volunteers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Lunch Program, commonly known as the “soup kitchen” is looking for dependable volunteers to serve the first Wednesday of each month. Volunteers will be asked to begin preparation at 9 a.m. to prepare, box, and distribute lunch to 200-225 individuals from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

A New Social Media Threat at Lake View

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police announced Tuesday night that a threat on social media was made against Lake View High School. This is the second incidence of a threat. On September 22, Lake View was emptied following a threat and rumors of gunfire inside the school. The origin of gunfire was never found and police found the perpetrator quickly and arrested him.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Animal Shelter Closed Monday

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is closed Monday for training and so is the Concho Valley PAWS facility.   According to information from COSA, the City Animal Services Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, for staff training. An Animal Services officer will be available for emergency calls. Animal intake at the shelter will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, as well. Concho Valley PAWS, which handles adoptions for the animal shelter, will also be closed Monday. Both Animal Services and Concho Valley PAWS will be open for business as usual Tuesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD & SAISD to investigate social media threat

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a statement in the late hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1 regarding a recent social media threat towards Lake View High School. Police state that they are working in conjunction with San Angelo Independent School District to investigate the incident and further state that officers will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Is San Angelo’s proposed “sanctuary city of the unborn” ordinance enforceable?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has been deliberating about becoming a “sanctuary city for the unborn” since an initiating committee approached city officials in November 2021. As citizens decided whether to vote for or against the proposition on November 8th, questions have been raised about whether the ordinance would be legally enforceable. Abortions that […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Lumber prices drop near pre-pandemic levels

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Chop goes the price of lumber in the United States! “Lumber prices are back down to nearly pre-pandemic lows,” said Wesley Doss with the Home Builders Association of San Angelo. Supplying lumber for a new home would run a consumer around $18,000 but in the last 90 days, those prices have dropped […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy