SAISD Invites Families to Community Resource Night featuring Emergent Bilingual Program Information and Title 1 this Wed, Nov. 2nd

Read full article on original website
Related
saisd.org
San Angelo ISD Students Experience Open Air Art During Annual En Plein Air Collaboration
San Angelo ISD elementary and middle school students had the unique opportunity to engage with visiting artists from one of the City’s most unique attractions, En Plein Air Texas. Taking its name from the French term meaning “in the open air” the weeklong event hosted in the San Angelo area provided San Angelo ISD students opportunities to connect with talented artists from all over the world.
saisd.org
San Angelo ISD Announces Dates for Sustainability Plan Town Hall Forums
As San Angelo ISD thoughtfully explores the recommendation for the Sustainability Plan presented by the West Texas architecture firm, we announce upcoming opportunities for community town hall forums at our campuses most impacted by the combinations of elementary schools to hear from the varied perspectives and unique voices in our community. With the support and input of our SAISD families, staff and community, this Sustainability Plan will help the district to fulfill our mission of preparing our students to be future-ready, and further our strategic goal to provide efficient, safe, and innovative learning spaces that promote student achievement.
San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers
I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
virtualbx.com
Vanderventer Retail Conversion – Angelo State University (Subbid)
Scope of work consists of renovations to an existing building of approximately 14,482 sq ft for new university offices, police station, and emergency operations center. Trades involved are demolition abatement, concrete, masonry, cast stone, structural steel, cold formed framing, metal fabrications, EIFS, air barrier, metal panel, TPO, joint sealants, doors, frames and hardware, aluminum storefronts, louvers, ceramic tile, acoustical ceilings, carpeting ,painting, specialties, counters, canopies, flag poles, fire suppression system, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, fencing, striping.
Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
3 San Angelo Central Students Sweep UIL Regional Debate Contest
SAN ANGELO, TX — Three Central High School students won the trifecta at the 2023 UIL Congressional Debate contest for Region XV. All three debate contestants are headed to the state UIL contest in January. They are (in ranked order): Jack McLaughlin Annabeth Dusek Bell Royer According to the UIL, “Congress is an individual contest in a large group setting. It models the legislative process of democracy, specifically, the United States Congress. Within this mock legislative assembly competition, contestants draft legislation (proposed laws and position statements) submitted to the…
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!
Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
Animal Shelter to close intake at 170 dogs, intake currently closed
The Animal Shelter will be closing its public intake until the number of dogs in the shelter is below 170. Find out more about the decision here:
San Angelo police investigating social media threat against Lake View High School
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is on high alert Wednesday after a threat was made against Lake View High School. Police said in a statement that they received information about the threat Tuesday night. Officials said the threat was made on social media. No other details were provided. SAPD and the San Angelo Independent School District are working together to investigate the incident.
San Angelo Fire Department celebrates new leadership, promotions & retirements
The San Angelo Fire Department celebrated new leadership, retirements and promotions at the McNease Convention Center on Oct. 28.
San Angelo soup kitchen looking for volunteers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Lunch Program, commonly known as the “soup kitchen” is looking for dependable volunteers to serve the first Wednesday of each month. Volunteers will be asked to begin preparation at 9 a.m. to prepare, box, and distribute lunch to 200-225 individuals from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. […]
saisd.org
SAISD Hosted Swim Teams from Across Texas for Swimming & Diving Invitational Highlighted by Top CHS Finishes
San Angelo ISD Athletics proudly hosted our 59th annual San Angelo Swimming and Diving Invitational last Friday and Saturday, October 28-29, 2022 at the Gus Clemens Aquatic Center at CHS, welcoming 15 teams and over 250 competitors, and highlighted by first place finishes for both CHS Boys and Girls Swimming and a new pool record.
San Angelo LIVE!
A New Social Media Threat at Lake View
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police announced Tuesday night that a threat on social media was made against Lake View High School. This is the second incidence of a threat. On September 22, Lake View was emptied following a threat and rumors of gunfire inside the school. The origin of gunfire was never found and police found the perpetrator quickly and arrested him.
National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
San Angelo Animal Shelter Closed Monday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is closed Monday for training and so is the Concho Valley PAWS facility. According to information from COSA, the City Animal Services Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, for staff training. An Animal Services officer will be available for emergency calls. Animal intake at the shelter will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, as well. Concho Valley PAWS, which handles adoptions for the animal shelter, will also be closed Monday. Both Animal Services and Concho Valley PAWS will be open for business as usual Tuesday.
SAPD & SAISD to investigate social media threat
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a statement in the late hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1 regarding a recent social media threat towards Lake View High School. Police state that they are working in conjunction with San Angelo Independent School District to investigate the incident and further state that officers will be […]
Judge Graves takes over the gavel in Tom Green County
After Judge Penny Roberts retired from the bench, Judge Andrew Graves took over Tom Green County Court of Law Number 2 Tuesday.
Is San Angelo’s proposed “sanctuary city of the unborn” ordinance enforceable?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has been deliberating about becoming a “sanctuary city for the unborn” since an initiating committee approached city officials in November 2021. As citizens decided whether to vote for or against the proposition on November 8th, questions have been raised about whether the ordinance would be legally enforceable. Abortions that […]
Lumber prices drop near pre-pandemic levels
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Chop goes the price of lumber in the United States! “Lumber prices are back down to nearly pre-pandemic lows,” said Wesley Doss with the Home Builders Association of San Angelo. Supplying lumber for a new home would run a consumer around $18,000 but in the last 90 days, those prices have dropped […]
San Angelo LIVE!
“Hate Crime” Victim Accused of Criminal Mischief at Local Hair Salon
SAN ANGELO, TX — The accuser in the case against Evan Berryhill apparently was involved in an incident at his rented space at a local hair salon. The incident forced the owner of the salon to call police and report damage. According to the San Angelo Police Department, at...
Comments / 1