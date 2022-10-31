Read full article on original website
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
BBC
'Extremely rare' 500-year-old textiles stun Antiques Roadshow expert
An Antiques Roadshow expert was left stunned when a never-before-seen Elizabethan textiles collection dating back 500 years appeared during filming. The items - which included a bedspread and pillowcases sewn by Elizabeth I and her ladies in waiting - were led by an "extremely rare" ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
BBC
Social housing shortage: Family fear being split up
"All my kids have ever known is here," says Sarah from Anglesey. Sarah and her husband Geraint fear having to split their family of eight up or move as far as Scotland as they struggle to find affordable housing. She said all the council can offer is a hostel, B&B,...
British man grows ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting like ‘electrified acid’
A British man has grown the ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting so bad it can lead to months of pain — and even suicide.Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the gympie-gympie in his home where it sits in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign.Gympie-gympie - also known as the ‘Australian stinging tree’ - is a nettle-like shrub known as the world’s most venomous plant.It is said to be is capable of delivering a sting like ‘being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time’.Daniel, an online tutor from Oxford, said that he wants to...
In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony
Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate. Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
saltwatersportsman.com
World Record Catches Likely to Stand Forever
World records come and world records go. That may sound a bit cavalier describing something as priceless and prestigious as an all-tackle world record, particularly for major game fish. But the fact is that such records are often surprisingly fleeting, broken by a larger fish caught years, months or even weeks later. In fact, there are many instances of world records being broken the same day they were set — even more than once! With that in mind, here are the 19 most impressive records to have stood the test of time — and are, like boxers who refused to go down, still standing.
Rare medieval script discovered on stone carved by Scotland's 'Painted People'
1,500-year-old carved stone from the 'Painted People' in Scotland possibly reveals a bull, pelicans and an ancient alphabet.
Cornish clifftop four-bedroom 1970s bungalow with spectacular sea views and direct beach access hits the market for £1.95million
A 'rare offering' Cornish clifftop bungalow with sensational sea views and direct beach access has hit the market for £1.95million. The property, called Methrose, from the outside may be an ordinary 1970s bungalow, but it sits in a spectacular spot overlooking the iconic crystal clear waters and sandy beaches of St Austell Bay in Cornwall.
Flying Magazine
Leonardo Search and Rescue Helicopter Completes U.S. High Altitude Trials
The Norwegian AW101 All-Weather Search and Rescue helicopter, built by Leonardo, undertook high altitude trials in the United States to demonstrate an increase engine power and raise the Main Gear Box torque rating. [Courtesy: Leonard]. Leonardo’s Norwegian AW101-612 All-Weather Search and Rescue (AWSAR) helicopter successfully completed high-altitude trials across the...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Sinking of the HMT Rohna: The Largest Loss of American Life At Sea During WWII
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 saw 1,177 sailors and crewmen onboard the USS Arizona (BB-39) lose their lives. While a devastating blow to the US Navy, the battleship wasn’t out at sea at the time – it was anchored at Ford Island. The largest loss of American life at sea due to enemy action during the Second World War was actually when the British India Steam Navigation Company’s HMT Rohna was sunk by the Luftwaffe while sailing in the Mediterranean.
BBC
Bristol cycle lanes saved from 'crazy' removal plans
Plans to remove cycle lanes on a busy road in Bristol have been dropped. Campaigners had previously branded city council plans to take away the lanes on Whiteladies Road as "crazy". The stretch of road by the BBC building often suffers from flash flooding and the council is working on...
vinlove.net
The kind of tree with fallen leaves that no one picks up is a specialty only in the West, priced at 4 $/kg
Wanting to enjoy this leaf is not easy because no everywhere can find it. In the provinces of the Mekong Delta, there is a tree that people often plant in their gardens for shade. Moreover, people often pick the leaves of this plant to use as raw vegetables, served with some dishes. It’s a weevil tree (Cynometra ramiflora).
BBC
Map norths converge on Dorset village in historic first
A small village has made map reading history and become the first place where true, magnetic and grid north have met at a single point. According to the Ordnance Survey (OS) the historic triple alignment made landfall in Langton Matravers, near Swanage in Dorset, on Wednesday. It will stay converged...
BBC
Sunnica solar farm rejected by East Cambridgeshire council
A local council has voted against plans to build a giant solar farm that straddles two counties. Energy firm Sunnica wants to build a site that would span 1,130 hectares (2,792 acres) around several villages in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. East Cambridgeshire District Council's planning committee opposed the farm, despite Sunnica...
BBC
Safari Zoo Cumbria inspection planned after welfare worries raised
Inspectors will visit a zoo after an animal rights group raised welfare concerns. Born Free, which campaigns to keep animals in the wild, said it had found issues at Safari Zoo Cumbria. Zoo bosses said they denied all the allegations and claimed Born Free's "inaccurate" assessment was based on "presumptions".
BBC
Botley West Solar Farm: Major project proposed across three sites
A planned solar farm would generate enough power for all of Oxfordshire's homes, the company proposing it said. Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP) said it would be based across three different sites and would create power for up to 330,000 homes. The Botley West Solar Farm would need special government classification,...
