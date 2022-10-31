Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
Suspect arrested peacefully after barricading himself in apartment, Springfield police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police officer on patrol nearby spotted suspicious activity, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, at about 11:30 p.m. on November 1 an officer was patrolling the area of 1975...
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
Eugene Police continue investigating sabotaged Halloween candy from Friendly area
Eugene Police are advising parents to carefully examine their kids’ Halloween candy, especially if it’s from the Friendly Neighborhood area. EPD Captain Chris Harrison told reporters today that three separate cases of candy with small razors embedded inside of them have been reported by parents since Halloween night. They all came from somewhere between West 24th and West 27th, and between Tyler and Friendly Streets.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING REPORTED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged burglary on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. a victim said they found a woman in her house in the 1200 block of Southeast Mill Street, going through her refrigerator while holding a cup of noodles. The suspect was located at a nearby business and claimed it was her house and did not know the people inside.
Linn County deputies find missing person’s vehicle, continue search for person
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from northern California, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a suspicious...
Benton County officials release name of man who died in traffic accident near Monroe
PORTLAND, Ore. — New information about a fatal crash that happened Thursday, October 27 near the intersection of Alpine Road and Bellfountain Road, northwest of Monroe. Officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office say 44-year-old Michael James Miller of Corvallis died when the car he was driving struck the back of a dump truck. Detectives have notified the next of kin.
Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oregon Horse Center hosts National Mountain Trail Championship
EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of horse enthusiasts are converging on Eugene for the 2022 National Mountain Trail Championship happening at the Oregon Horse Center. The championship was founded in Eugene in 2022 when Oregon Horse Center came up with the idea of giving horse enthusiasts, who typically ride outside, a chance to show their animals and riding skills indoors as well. Jaymie Defoe Hansen, the facility manager at the Oregon Horse Center, said the indoor environment presents unique challenges even for experienced horse riders.
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park. Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.
Lane County to livestream ballot processing
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County elections officials have set up a YouTube livestream where residents can watch ballots being processed. The Lane County clerk says the livestream is an effort to increase transparency and educate voters on the mail-in ballot process. Officials say they’ve created an eight-step ballot processing guide that includes a description of each step, as well as a tentative schedule of events. On the Lane County Elections website, residents can check the tentative schedule of events, review the steps, and click on the YouTube link to observe the whole process.
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
