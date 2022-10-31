Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
HipHopDX.com
Takeoff: Video Of Quavo In Heated Argument Prior To Fatal Shooting Surfaces
Houston, TX - A video showing Quavo in a heated argument moments before Takeoff was fatally shot has surfaced. In the clip obtained by TMZ, Quavo can be seen and heard arguing with someone outside the Houston bowling alley where his nephew and Migos groupmate was killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1).
thesource.com
[WATCH] Quavo Gets Into Heated Argument In Bowling Alley Right Before Fatal Shots Are Fired
A video has surfaced online of Quavo getting into a heated argument during the dice game at the bowling alley just moments before the fatal shots were fired that killed his nephew Takeoff. In the video, which is credited to TMZ, Quavo can be seen having an apparent disagreement with...
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot
Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death
Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
ESPN
Deion Sanders bans team from leaving hotel after rapper's death
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he will not allow his players to leave their hotel this weekend when they face Texas Southern in Houston, where rapper Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed at a bowling alley early Tuesday morning. Sanders said family members and friends who want to...
Second Man Shot Alongside Takeoff Was Quavo’s Assistant: Report
The second man shot along with Migos star Takeoff early Tuesday morning has been identified as Joshua “Wash” Washington, a 23-year-old assistant to Quavo, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Washington survived the shooting but was still hospitalized Thursday, along with a 24-year-old woman whose name had not been made public. Both Washington and the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said Tuesday. Washington has reportedly been close to Quavo for years, and described himself on social media as his assistant and part of operations management at Huncho Records. Takeoff was fatally shot in the head and torso when an argument broke out after a private party in downtown Houston. Police have not made any arrests in relation to the shootout that cops say involved at least two guns, but they’re looking for a person of interest seen in footage of the incident. Read it at TMZ
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Breaks Silence On Tsu Surf Arrest As Rapper Pleads Not Guilty In RICO Case
Joe Budden has spoken out in support of Tsu Surf just ahead of the rapper’s virtual appearance in court to enter a plea in his federal racketeering case. A segment of a new episode of the Joe Budden Podcast uploaded on October 22 was dedicated to the battle rapper. Budden expressed his support for Tsu Surf and his family, while also saying that he feels a level of guilt about the situation.
Former Spurs Psychologist Has Sued The Spurs And Josh Primo After He Exposed Himself 9 Times In Therapy Sessions
The San Antonio Spurs are being sued by their former psychologist after Josh Primo reportedly exposed himself 9 times.
