PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Babies sick with RSV strain central Pa. hospitals, with intensive care in short supply

Hospitals throughout central Pennsylvania continue to see surging numbers of children sick with a sometimes life-threatening illness called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and some have had trouble transferring babies in need of specialized care. While RSV often causes mild, cold-like illness, it can be life-threatening for certain children, especially...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wellspan.org

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital nurse honored with Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022

WellSpan Health registered nurse Shawna Meckley has been selected as a recipient of the Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022. The award recognizes exceptional nurses who emulate the dedication, spirit and tenacity of Florence Nightingale. Meckley won the prestigious award for her clinical practice as a registered nurse at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and was honored at the awards gala on Oct. 28 among other nominees and winners.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Orangetheory Fitness coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a new Orangetheory Fitness facility off the Carlisle Pike has officially begun, according to Orangetheory Studio Manger, John Kulick. The new, approximately 3,000 square foot facility, is set to open its doors by the end of this year or early next year, but...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Old Sled Works to close permanently

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
lebtown.com

Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere

Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
NorthcentralPA.com

Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
cityandstatepa.com

Here are Harrisburg’s closest House and Senate races to watch on Tuesday

The nation’s eyes may be on the commonwealth’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but those aren’t the only pivotal matchups on Tuesday’s ballot. As both parties jockey for control of the General Assembly, some down ballot races could have huge implications for the makeup of the legislature and its relationship with a new governor.
HARRISBURG, PA
fox5dc.com

Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?

Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

