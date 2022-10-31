Read full article on original website
Babies sick with RSV strain central Pa. hospitals, with intensive care in short supply
Hospitals throughout central Pennsylvania continue to see surging numbers of children sick with a sometimes life-threatening illness called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and some have had trouble transferring babies in need of specialized care. While RSV often causes mild, cold-like illness, it can be life-threatening for certain children, especially...
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital nurse honored with Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022
WellSpan Health registered nurse Shawna Meckley has been selected as a recipient of the Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022. The award recognizes exceptional nurses who emulate the dedication, spirit and tenacity of Florence Nightingale. Meckley won the prestigious award for her clinical practice as a registered nurse at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and was honored at the awards gala on Oct. 28 among other nominees and winners.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone...
PA Media Group will honor those dedicated to the difficult work of peace and justice | Social Views
Central Pennsylvania is filled with a lot of really good people. They are not only good to their friends and family, but they routinely go above and beyond trying to help people many despise. The PA Media Group will honor the Rev. Nathaniel and Pat Gadsden, the Brethren Housing Association...
Sick people in Pa. jails are suffering, dying: ‘The Constitution allows for medical neglect’
Herbert Tilghman complained of severe stomach pain in 2020, within days of being locked inside the Dauphin County Prison to await trial. Staff from PrimeCare Medical, which provides healthcare in the jail, evaluated Tilghman, 46, and sent him back to his cell.
Construction begins on 10,800-square-foot physical therapy clinic
Officials broke ground last week on a new home for a physical therapy clinic. Inspired Physical Therapy will move to 1 Legend Lane in Silver Spring Township from its current location nearby at 21 Waterford Drive. The new 10,800-square-foot facility is a larger space for the clinic. AP Williams is...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a new Orangetheory Fitness facility off the Carlisle Pike has officially begun, according to Orangetheory Studio Manger, John Kulick. The new, approximately 3,000 square foot facility, is set to open its doors by the end of this year or early next year, but...
These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg area
The top five highest paying jobs and six of the top seven in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area are all medically related, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help us determine what the highest-paying occupations in the area, we used the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
Construction begins on new 46,963-square-foot early childhood learning center in Harrisburg
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new early childhood learning center in Harrisburg. Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is building a new facility at North Sixth and Muench streets. The 46,963-square-foot center will have more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor play area and two on-site community...
Help for driverless vehicles, decriminalization of fentanyl strips among new Pa. laws
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development...
Franklin County Veterans Food Distribution Program Sees Steady Growth
Seven months since its debut, Franklin County MilitaryShare continues to see success as a free food distribution program serving Franklin County families with at least one member who has served, or is currently serving, in the armed forces. The Franklin County Commissioners, through Franklin County Veterans Affairs and in partnership...
UPS expected to hire 2,100 at Brown Friday Events in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The UPS is still hiring ahead of the holiday season!. The company announced Tuesday that it plans to hire nearly 2,100 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area during its annual UPS Brown Friday event. At the in-person and virtual hiring events, some applicants can get hired...
Old Sled Works to close permanently
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
Online gaming profits soar at Hollywood Casino while live slot and table play declines
Soaring revenues from Internet-based gambling propelled the parent company of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to a handsome third-quarter profit, but in-person wagering on slot machines and table games at its Grantville property continued to slide. Publicly traded Penn Entertainment (PENN) reported third-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion and...
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
Dauphin County service club’s idea for aiding food pantry yields first bounty
The Penbrook Leo Club, established in 2009, is a youth service organization of Lions Clubs International sponsored by the Penbrook Lions Club. The Penbrook Leos have had a long-standing relationship with their local food bank, the Manna Food Pantry. The Leos have supported Manna for more than 10 years through...
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
Here are Harrisburg’s closest House and Senate races to watch on Tuesday
The nation’s eyes may be on the commonwealth’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but those aren’t the only pivotal matchups on Tuesday’s ballot. As both parties jockey for control of the General Assembly, some down ballot races could have huge implications for the makeup of the legislature and its relationship with a new governor.
Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?
Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
