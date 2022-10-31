ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky

There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKR

A Country Music Star’s Bringing a Festive Christmas Show to Beaver Dam, KY

I remember when Rodney Atkins headlined a Legendary Live concert event in downtown Owensboro years ago. That concert was held on the riverfront on the site of what used to be the Executive Inn and what would eventually become the Owensboro Convention Center. I have introduced a lot of country music stars to a variety of concert stages, but I remember Rodney specifically. He liked the intro Jaclyn Graves and I gave him so much that he stopped us to thank us before he ran out onto stage. Trust me. That's rare and it was awesome. He was incredibly kind and gracious.
BEAVER DAM, KY
wnky.com

THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”

As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green

Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough

A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
FORDSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Oct. 24, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 24 – Oct. 28, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Oct....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. man who absconded from parole, fled police in 3-county chase, arrested in Ohio Co.

A Grayson County man wanted for absconding from parole after being convicted in Grayson County on drug and fleeing charges has been arrested in Ohio County. On Sunday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of North Main Street in Beaver Dam, and made contact with 25-year-old Jonathan Frank, of Grayson County, and 36-year-old Cody Pendley, of Morgantown.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

New nasal spray at Med Center Health treats depression

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new depression treatment is being offered at Med Center Health for those who have not responded to other medications. Spravato is a nasal spray that is used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. Spravato works to block activity of glutamate and helps stabilize the level of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Vision come true: Crofton Baptist names building after former pastor

CROFTON, Ky. (KT) — Rick Hatley, who pastored Crofton Baptist Church until his death in February, had a dream of seeing a new Family Life Center completed and without any debt to the church. That dream has been fulfilled, and this past Sunday the building was named in his honor.
CROFTON, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Trio steals wallet and blows up credit cards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on October 28, 2022 the victim was shopping at Kroger on Scottsville Road when she was approached by a woman asking her questions about merchandise. Later the victim could not find her wallet. A review of the store’s surveillance video showed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil water advisory issued for Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Water District #3 has issued a boil water advisory due to a line repair on Thursday. According to officials, the advisory impacts the following areas: South Carrollton from Highway 431 to Highway 81 and all side roads 71 Highway 81 to 759 Highway 81 and all side roads […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy