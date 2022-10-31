Read full article on original website
Man Injured in Eagle Cap Wilderness Horse Accident
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) On the afternoon of October 31, 2022, Union County Sheriff’s Office SAR received a report from the U.S. Forest (USFS) Service Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch (BMIDC) of a 62-year-old man from Grants Pass who had sustained potentially serious injuries to his pelvis after falling from a horse when it left a trail on a steep hillside. The accident occurred approximately 0.85 miles by trail from Red’s Horse Ranch in the Eagle Cap Wilderness and was reported by members of the man’s hunting party who had ridden to Red’s Horse Ranch and notified the USFS caretaker there.
Wallowa Whitman National Forest Seeking Information on an Abandoned Vehicle
LA GRANDE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is looking for information on an abandoned vehicle located off the 21 road approximately 1/2 mile past the Spring Creek Campground. Anyone who may have seen or have information about the vehicle or elk camp that had been located next to it is urged to call the ranger district (541)-962-8500 or (541)-962- 8511 with any information.
Accidental fire forces Walla Walla apartment building to evacuate
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters investigate that an accidental fire, which they suspect began on a stovetop, caused roughly $100,000 worth of damages and forced a highly populated apartment building to evacuate on Tuesday night. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were sent to the apartments at 10 S Clinton St for...
La Grande Holiday Parade 2022 and Other Main Street Events
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Main Street Downtown) The first snow has arrived in the Grande Ronde Valley, and it is time to think about the holidays! We are all looking forward to Plaid Friday, November 25 and Small Business Saturday on November 26, when shoppers in the region will be supporting all of La Grande’s merchants. After your holiday has begun, mark your calendars for the Annual La Grande Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting at Max on December 3 at 6 pm.
Drug Takeback Locations Available Year-round
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Union County Safe Communities Coalition) Did you know that you don’t have to wait for a Drug Takeback Day to properly dispose of unwanted medication? Stop by any of these kiosks to properly dispose of unused, unwanted or expired drugs. OR stop by any of the mail-back locations to grab an envelope and dispose of the medication from the comfort of your home.
Apartment damaged by stove fire
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters were called to the Clinton Street Apartments North, 20 S. Clinton St. Wednesday night to reports of heavy smoke coming from one of the units and that it may be a stove on fire. When firefighters arrived at 6:31 p.m., they confirmed there was a...
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
Truck stolen from La Grande has been found
LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
52 Medication Lock Boxes were handed out during a recent event in Baker City
BAKER CITY — A total of 52 Medication Lockboxes were handed out during a recent event in Baker City. This was a combination event of a Drug Take Back Event and Lockbox Giveaway. Organizations involved with this event included the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization,...
Medical Springs RFPD Receives Wildhorse Foundation Grant
MEDICAL SPRINGS – (Release from Medical Springs Rural Fire Protection District) Medical Springs Rural Fire Protection District is pleased to announce the receipt of $5,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to replace the water filtration system in the firehouse. There are multiple contaminants in the water that required a complete and complex filtration system. The installation was completed by ACI in Baker City.
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Found After 6-Day Search
According to reports from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office, a woman who had been missing for six days has been found and is alive. Her last reported sighting was north of Lowden, off a rural road. The WWCSO issued a missing person's report, indicating 55-year-old Courtney Shelton was missing,...
Blues Intergovernmental Continuing to Host public Engagement Sessions
EASTERN OREGON – (Information from the Blues Intergovernmental Council) The Blues Intergovernmental Council is continuing its Eastern Oregon public engagement sessions. For those unfamiliar with the Blues Intergovernmental Council or that missed the initial notice and would still like to attend a session, the following information has been provided:
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
Idaho Women Arrested After Pursuit in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY — (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) On October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:36 p.m., Sheriff Ash received information regarding a. SUV with front-end damage in the ditch on Highway 7. The reporting party was concerned that. the occupants were under the influence of a...
Parents of Missing Infant Arrested After Attempting to Flee Law Enforcement
NORTH POWDER – (Information from the Union County Sheriff’s Office) In a previous release, the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed that now six-month-old Oakley Miller had been found on October 30 after being listed as missing on August 3. Oakley was reportedly with his parents, McKinzie Simonis and Remington Miller during that time. A new release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the circumstances of Oakley’s retrieval and the arrest of Simonis and Miller. The release is as follows:
Blood Draw scheduled next week; units collected goal within reach
LA GRANDE- The La Grande Community and surrounding area will have an opportunity to give blood again next week. There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gym, located at 1802 Gekeler Lane in La Grande. The event will be...
Search warrant results in largest fentanyl pill seizure in the Walla Walla area
WALLA WALLA – Weeks after detectives from two separate drug task forces served a search warrant on a residence in Walla Walla, local law enforcement has announced 11,653 fentanyl pills were seized. “This is the largest amount of fentanyl pills seized in the Walla Walla region,” Walla Walla Police...
Eastern Oregon FFA Students Earn Top Marks at Nationals
Union & Wallowa Counties – (Information from the Oregon FFA) The 2022 National FFA Convention has concluded. Students from across the nation attended, demonstrating their skills and showing their dedication to the FFA. Eastern Oregon students were no exception, with multiple earning top marks in various categories. The full list of student achievements from the Union, Baker and Wallow County school districts are as follows.
