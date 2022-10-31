Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
counton2.com
Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials say
Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials …. Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials say. Rise Above Violence working to combat gun violence …. Charleston considering pay raise for city employees. Charleston PD collecting holiday gifts for Ronald …. Charleston PD collecting holiday gifts for Ronald McDonald...
counton2.com
Gov. McMaster speaks at The Citadel ahead of elections
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) on Wednesday received support from current and former military members during a campaign stop at The Citadel with just under one week until Election Day. McMaster received an endorsement from a coalition of veterans led by Medal of Honor...
counton2.com
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
Comments / 0