Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
aseaofred.com
No. 23 Liberty could be down to 4th string QB Saturday at Arkansas
It has been a challenging year for the Liberty Flames at the quarterback position. Just as it seemed like the No. 23 ranked team in the country this week was starting to get closer to full strength, the Flames suffered another setback with quarterback Johnathan Bennett missing extensive practice time with the flu.
lastwordonsports.com
What Challenge Will Liberty Be To Arkansas?
Earlier this season, we discussed the new challenges this season would bring for the Razorbacks. The last of these new challenges will be Saturday when Liberty comes to Fayetteville. The Hogs and Flames will meet for the first time in program history on the football field in what looks to be an exciting matchup. With Arkansas never facing the Flames, let’s look at who they are as a program, how they got here this season, and the x-factor of this team and game for Arkansas. Who are the Liberty Flames as a recent program? How did we get here this season? What or who is the X-factor for this team and game? We will answer all these questions and more about perhaps the most intriguing challenge on the schedule. What Challenge will Liberty be to Arkansas?
Scarlet Nation
What Liberty HC Hugh Freeze said about Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3) will host the Liberty Flames (7-1) and head coach Hugh Freeze on Saturday in Fayetteville. Freeze coached Ole Miss from 2012-2016 and he resigned from the position in July of 2017 after personal misconduct issues. During his tenure with the Rebels, Freeze had a 2-3...
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA 2022-23 schedule breakdown: November
Tip off of the 2022-23 Virginia men’s basketball season is less than a week away, and this week we’ll be breaking down the schedule in four parts, beginning today with the November slate. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers (21-14, 12-8 ACC last season) return all five starters, and will host...
cbs19news
ESPN's Jay Bilas weighs in on Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Optimism has started to grow for Tony Bennett and Virginia in recent months among national media, ESPN's Jay Bilas included. "If they start the year the way they ended last year," Bilas said Tuesday on a availability with media, "That's not just an NCAA Tournament team, it's a team that can really beat people when they get there."
Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Set For Induction Banquet
The Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame wraps up the 2022 season with its annual induction banquet set for Tuesday, November 22 at Roanoke Country Club. New Hall of Fame inductees, Phil Owenby and Andrew Green, headline the Class of 2022. Others being honored will include the top high school players from the area as […]
WSET
LCA is breaking ground on new facility
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
WSLS
One more pleasant afternoon before a drizzly weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – The bright spot of today’s forecast is this afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy with a light breeze, and temperatures are as warm or warmer than Thursday. There is a change on the way: showers start tonight and keep going all the way into Sunday afternoon.
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Lexington on Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lexington here. Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race, the City Council race, and the referendum for the direct election of school board members.
C-Ville Weekly
A force in her field
Joyce Chopra will be interviewed by Paul Wagner following a screening of Smooth Talk at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4 at Violet Crown Cinema. The filmmaker and author will read from Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond at New Dominion Bookshop on November 11. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Appomattox County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Appomattox County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 5 race. Appomattox. In 2020, Bob Good received 6,389 votes in Appomattox County while Cameron Webb received...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke & Salem schools given grants for extended-year & year-round school programs
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several schools in Roanoke and Salem have been awarded grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs. The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that...
WDBJ7.com
Thousands vote early in western Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - By the time voters head to the polls November 8, thousands of people in western Virginia will have already cast their ballots. Since early voting started in late September, the numbers have been climbing steadily. Both leading political parties have encouraged their supporters to vote early.
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
Comments / 1