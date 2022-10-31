ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Enjoy music concerts at UWSP campuses

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts in November at its Stevens Point and Marshfield campuses. Unless otherwise noted, concerts from the department of music are held at 7:30 p.m. in Michelsen Hall at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors, and $10 for youth and UWSP students and employees. UWSP students may attend free of charge day of the show.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Students stage original dance in ‘Afterimages 2022’

Enjoy a showcase of student creativity at the annual Afterimages dance concert at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. “Afterimages 2022” will be performed in Studio Theatre in the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13.
STEVENS POINT, WI
UWSP continues laser light, educational shows at planetarium

Nov. 3 – Laser Zeppelin. Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The educational shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in November include:. Nov. 6 – Two Small Pieces of Glass – Learn how telescopes have helped astronomers over the years....
STEVENS POINT, WI
Rain, heavy winds expected this weekend

The National Weather Service in Green Bay said Portage and all surrounding counties this weekend can expect rain and heavy wind gusts. A slow-moving low-pressure system will bring a soaking rain to the area, with most locations receiving one-to-three inches on the evening of Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 5.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Letter: Democrats have failed voters

It is high time that we stop letting Milwaukee and Madison decide who we elect in Wisconsin and we in Portage County need to stop joining them. Tony Evers is running for re-election and he has spent four years trying to raise taxes and or fees 29 times amounting to $2.6 billion dollars.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Application for tourism commission grants open through November

The Stevens Point Tourism Commission will accept applications for 2021 grants through Nov. 30. The commission was created in 2016 under a state law requiring municipalities to create a tourism commission to handle all room tax funds. Money is used to generate additional tourism dollars in the community. Grants are...
STEVENS POINT, WI

