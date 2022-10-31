The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts in November at its Stevens Point and Marshfield campuses. Unless otherwise noted, concerts from the department of music are held at 7:30 p.m. in Michelsen Hall at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors, and $10 for youth and UWSP students and employees. UWSP students may attend free of charge day of the show.

