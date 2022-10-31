Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police issue warning after parents report needles in children's Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. - Police in north Georgia are investigating after some parents reported to police finding sewing needles in their children’s Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department says officers reached out to two parents after they shared on social media about the incidents. The post describes how the needles were found in Reese Take 5 candy bars.
'It's heartbreaking' | Chattooga community mourns teens, driver killed in crash
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
fox5atlanta.com
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
WTVCFOX
Student charged for threatening Snapchat about North Murray High School, says Sheriff
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A student is facing charges after a threatening Snapchat was made about North Murray High School, Sheriff Jimmy Davenport says. He says the Snapchat post surfaced Tuesday night. Deputes received the complaint and located the student, confronting and charging them before midnight, Sheriff Davenport says.
theshadowleague.com
“I Think It’s Heartbreaking Not Just To The Family But The Community” | Families And Georgia Community Mourn The Deaths Of Three Chattooga High Football Players
4 killed, including 3 high school students, in northwest Georgia crash, district says
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men threatening to sue Cartersville school district for $2 million for killing endangered fish
After their attorney sent a letter to the city school district in August, they did clean it up. But the men said they are killing an endangered 2-inch fish species.
4 People Died In A Car Crash In Chattooga County (Chattooga County, GA)
Speed cameras installed in Bartow County to decrease speeding in school zone
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the County’s Board of Education Police Department just launched a new speed detection camera system. The cameras were live for the first time Wednesday morning, during school hours, in the school zone area of Adairsville Middle and High schools.
Motorcyclist killed in DeKalb County crash
One person was killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle in DeKalb County Tuesday.
Bartow County celebrates ‘Ms. Dot Day’ for educator of more than 60 years
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — One school system is rolling out the red carpet for one of its own. As Bartow County recognizes outstanding teachers, it’s honoring a woman who has dedicated her life to students for more than six decades. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 3, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, November 3, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 3, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Counselors Were Available Tuesday At Chattooga County High School
WDEF
Missing – Black & White Cat Lookout Valley
My old girl,a black and white senior cat went missing on a late night outing. It was September 14 2022 to be exact. She has a broken crooked tail, bad hearing and vision problems. She was last seen near la quinta inn located in lookout valley,37419. She had a purple breakaway flea collar on. She has health problems, and a polyp in her ear. I was trying to get her help about, when someone took off with her. I just want my girl back. I am offering a reward for her safe return.
WDEF
Gun incidents at two local schools
ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
WTVC
3 arrested, 2 on the loose after police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested and two others are still on the loose after a police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. CPD says a detective was working when he noticed the vehicle of a person wanted for aggravated assault. The officer...
mymix1041.com
UPDATE: Local USPS employee shoots, kills supervisor before crashing into Highway 153 business Sunday night
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: Chattanooga police say a United States Postal Service employee shot and killed his boss over the weekend. It happened around 10:30pm on Sunday at the USPS location on Shallowford Road. Police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons got in to an argument with his supervisor, 30-year-old Cody...
wrganews.com
54-year-old Rome man arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor
A 54-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday for using a computer to solicit a minor. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Rodney James Towe of a Holland Drive address contacted someone online he believed to be under 16 years old and requested the individual for sex acts and nude pictures. Towe was arrested and has been charged with felony sexually explicit conduct of a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, felony use of a computer service to solicit a child, and aggravated child molestation.
