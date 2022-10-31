ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police issue warning after parents report needles in children's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - Police in north Georgia are investigating after some parents reported to police finding sewing needles in their children’s Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department says officers reached out to two parents after they shared on social media about the incidents. The post describes how the needles were found in Reese Take 5 candy bars.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

ATLANTA, GA
WTVCFOX

Student charged for threatening Snapchat about North Murray High School, says Sheriff

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A student is facing charges after a threatening Snapchat was made about North Murray High School, Sheriff Jimmy Davenport says. He says the Snapchat post surfaced Tuesday night. Deputes received the complaint and located the student, confronting and charging them before midnight, Sheriff Davenport says.
theshadowleague.com

“I Think It’s Heartbreaking Not Just To The Family But The Community” | Families And Georgia Community Mourn The Deaths Of Three Chattooga High Football Players

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 3, 2022

weisradio.com

Counselors Were Available Tuesday At Chattooga County High School

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Missing – Black & White Cat Lookout Valley

CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Gun incidents at two local schools

ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

54-year-old Rome man arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor

A 54-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday for using a computer to solicit a minor. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Rodney James Towe of a Holland Drive address contacted someone online he believed to be under 16 years old and requested the individual for sex acts and nude pictures. Towe was arrested and has been charged with felony sexually explicit conduct of a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, felony use of a computer service to solicit a child, and aggravated child molestation.
ROME, GA

