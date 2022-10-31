Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes revealed that WWE had originally planned for Randy Orton to “immediately turn on Matt Riddle” when he was ready to get back into the ring. However, Orton’s recent injury put him on the shelf longer than originally anticipated, so those plans to split up RK-Bro fell by the wayside.
411mania.com
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Takes a Hit Against the World Series, Still Ranks in Top 3
– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s episode of Dynamite had to contend with some major competition, with the MLB World Series Game 4 airing on FOX at the same time, plus live NBA coverage on ESPN. Numbers...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search in Africa
WWE is continuing to expand their their international reach, announcing a talent search in Africa. On today’s third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was discussing the company’s international media expansions when he mentioned that they are introducing “new, localized WWE content” that will begin with the talent search. He added that the WWE talent recruiting team is sending members to Nigeria to begin the talent search process.
411mania.com
Lamar Jackson Was Surprised By Chris Jericho Call-Out On AEW Dynamite
NFL star Lamar Jackson got called out by Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he talked about the moment at a press conference. Last night’s show saw Jericho say in the middle of calling for a former ROH champion to face him that he would even “whip Lamar Jackson’s ass,” referencing the Ravens player who was in the front row.
411mania.com
Brett Lauderdale Breaks Down GCW’s Streaming Deal With FITE+, Says Schedule Isn’t Slowing Down
GCW is now under the FITE+ umbrella thanks to their new streaming deal, and Brett Lauderdale discussed what that means for the company. As reported, the company has announced a new deal to be part of the FITE+ streaming service moving forward. Lauderdale spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and broke down what the deal means for fans; you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Soccer Alum Adebayo Akinfenwa Says There Were ‘Conversations’ With WWE
Adebayo Akinfenwa has transitioned from soccer to pro wrestling, and he’s revealed that he did have some discussions with WWE. Akinfenwa, who retired from professional soccer in May of this year, is set to make his pro wrestling debut at PROGRESS Chapter 146 on November 27th. In a conversation with Cultaholic, Akinfenwa noted that he spoke with the company and texted with Triple H a bit before he had decided to retire from soccer.
411mania.com
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 14 Results: United Empire Battles LIJ
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fourteen of their Battle Autumn tour at Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. * Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. * Ren Narita & David Finlay def. Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe.
411mania.com
Impact News: Opening Match For This Week’s Show, Tasha Steelz On Impact in 60
– The opening match has been revealed for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will kick off Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also notes that Tasha Steelz will be the featured star for this...
411mania.com
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite took a hit against the World Series, earning 911,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating (388,000 viewers) in 18-49. The show also had a 0.21 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including each individual quarter hour. Obviously the...
411mania.com
Livestream For WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference Now Online
WWE has shared the livestream for the Crown Jewel press conference, which will begin at 10:05 AM ET. Those expected to be involved include Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, August 2009 Episodes Added to Impact! Plus
– The main event has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also reports that Impact! Plus has added all August 2009 episodes of...
411mania.com
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Noticed Surprise Return of Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite
– As previously reported, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW last night on Dynamite, wrestling Chris Jericho in a losing effort for the ROH Championship. It was Cabana’s first match on Dynamite since November 2021. Other than some matches worked to promote AEW Fight Forever at Gamescom in Germany, Cabana had not appeared on AEW programming since a match on Dark in March. Also, wrestling insider WrestleVotes reports that Cabana’s surprise appearance on Dynamite did apparently catch the attention of WWE officials in Stamford, Connecticut.
411mania.com
FITE Co-Founder Michael Weber On FITE+’s Relationship With GCW, Move to Streaming
FITE+ is making big moves by signing deals to stream GCW and several other promotions, and co-founded Michael Weber recently discussed the company’s move into streaming. GCW, Black Label Pro, and Wrestling Revolver have signed deals to be on FITE+’s subscription service for $4.99, and Weber spoke with Josh Nason on Punch Out about the company’s plans going forward. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
MLW Superfight Reportedly Scheduled for February 2023
– PWInsider reports that MLW Superfight 20223 is scheduled for February 4, 2023. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The planned main event will be MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu II, in a rematch from their Fightland 2021 bout.
411mania.com
Various News: ECW Original Watches First TV Episode, Outlaw Wrestling Forms Dojo
– ECW original talent Bay Ragni, aka Chubby Dudley is going back to re-watch the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement and details on how to watch the first episode below:. The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com
Various News: Colt Cabana Reacts to Dynamite Return, Taya Valkyrie On Iron Sheik Massacre Streaming Plans
– Colt Cabana took to social media on Thursday to react to his AEW Dynamite return. As noted, Cabana appeared on last night’s show in order to answer the open challenge from Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title, and he posted to his Twitter account to comment in his return, writing:
Comments / 0