Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
kasu.org
More than 81,000 Arkansans can't vote due to felony convictions, report says
Early voting is underway in Arkansas, but thousands of people here will not be able to vote in the midterms due to a past felony conviction. Research by The Sentencing Project said tens of thousands of Arkansans are among the 4.6 million Americans with felony convictions who are denied voting rights.
Man convicted for 1973 murder to get commuted sentence from Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced he intends to commute the sentence of a man convicted for a murder that happened in 1973. Hutchinson made the announcement Tuesday along with several other pardons and commutations. He will commute the sentence of Walter Bowden from life...
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
deltanews.tv
Arkansas ballot questions explained
LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season. The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide. As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for...
Arkansas man facing charges of trafficking guns to New York City
– An indictment unsealed in federal court Tuesday shows that an Arkansas man is facing charges of purchasing guns in his home state that he quickly resold to buyers in New York City.
KATV
Economy remains top concern for Arkansas voters according to Arkansas Poll
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new survey released by the University of Arkansas shows Arkansas voters remained concerned about the economy, politics and drugs. The Arkansas Poll, conducted by the U of A's political science department, was released on Thursday and it compared concerns from 2020 to present. In...
KATV
NAACP addresses controversy at Little Rock City Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The NAACP held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to comments made by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley. In a letter to the city attorney, Jegley made comments that the city of Little Rock may be under investigation for failure to comply with a Freedom of information request from a small business.
KATV
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
KATV
North Little Rock man indicted for arson; possibly connected to a series of fires
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Thursday by the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas that a North Little Rock man was indicted Wednesday for Setting fire to a local restaurant. An investigation revealed that Nathan James Hester, 37, had attempted to set fire...
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?
For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question. Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election? It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man’s death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate’s planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive...
Less Arkansans supporting recreational marijuana ahead of election day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're exactly one week away from Election Day, and as the day grows closer, could support for Issue 4 be declining?. Arkansans have been making their stance known. "You got people that drink, there's a liquor store on every corner, so for us to have...
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
Ark. fentanyl dealer sentenced to 18 years in federal prison
The final defendant in a 17-person drug indictment was sentenced in federal court to a lengthy prison sentence Tuesday.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : CMS OKs Arkansas’ experimental Life360 program for vulnerable Medicaid groups
The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a new component of Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion program focused on high-risk pregnancies, rural mental health care and at-risk young adults. Life360 Homes was one of the final outstanding portions of Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion waiver that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services hadn’t...
KHBS
Arkansas recreational marijuana stakeholders speak out on both sides of Issue 4
ELM SPRINGS, Ark. — Republican State Representative Robin Lundstrum has multiple concerns over Issue 4, especially when it comes to children. “This would make it easy for infused candies and cookies and would take off the limits on THC, and it will no longer be ten milligrams,” Lundstrum said. “So now it can be anything, so it can be more addictive.”
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
New poll shows majority of Arkansas voters do not support recreational marijuana amendment
Early polling numbers indicated Issue 4, a recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot, had a strong possibility of passage, but a new poll says otherwise.
