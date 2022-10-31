ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waldronnews.com

Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
ARKANSAS STATE
deltanews.tv

Arkansas ballot questions explained

LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season. The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide. As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

NAACP addresses controversy at Little Rock City Hall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The NAACP held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to comments made by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley. In a letter to the city attorney, Jegley made comments that the city of Little Rock may be under investigation for failure to comply with a Freedom of information request from a small business.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?

For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.  Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election?  It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Advocate : CMS OKs Arkansas’ experimental Life360 program for vulnerable Medicaid groups

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a new component of Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion program focused on high-risk pregnancies, rural mental health care and at-risk young adults. Life360 Homes was one of the final outstanding portions of Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion waiver that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services hadn’t...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas recreational marijuana stakeholders speak out on both sides of Issue 4

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. — Republican State Representative Robin Lundstrum has multiple concerns over Issue 4, especially when it comes to children. “This would make it easy for infused candies and cookies and would take off the limits on THC, and it will no longer be ten milligrams,” Lundstrum said. “So now it can be anything, so it can be more addictive.”
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy