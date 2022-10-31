ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

40 sex offenders arrested in Hillsborough County ‘Halloween Operation’

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uI1q_0itXjlK700

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies rounded up 40 sex offenders during a “Halloween Operation” checking for compliance with their probation.

In a Monday release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies contacted 123 offenders in order to make sure they were following the rules.

Pelosi attacker wanted to hold House Speaker hostage, ‘break her kneecaps,’ police say

In total, 40 offenders were arrested, with deputies saying that 37 of them had violated their probation.

However, 21 of the sex offenders were arrested on new felony charges. Deputies seized several electronic devices in the operation, and more charges are expected once the devices are analyzed.

“I am grateful to all of our law enforcement partners, and the hardworking and dedicated employees of teamHCSO for their work in ensuring that our community is safe this Halloween,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “There is nothing scarier than the thought of our children in the dangerous grasp of a predator.”

Halloween operations are done yearly by local and state agencies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Teenager in custody on a homicide charge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting in Brandon on November, 1. The HCSO deputies responded to the 200 block of Harmony Lane in Brandon just before 9 P.M., in reference to shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found...
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

111K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy