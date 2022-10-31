Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?
Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?
Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston
Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
Mobile home seriously damaged in Colleton County fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County was severely damaged Thursday morning in a fire. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), a passerby called shortly before 8:00 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from a home on Tanner Lane. Crews arrived minutes later and began an attack.
9th annual Charleston Beer Week underway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The ninth annual Charleston Beer Week is happening at venues across the Lowcountry. 48 craft beer-focused events will take place through November 7. Most events do not require tickets and are "pay-as-you-go," meaning attendees can spend (and drink) to their liking.
Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME shooting
Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME shooting
2YH: Survey shows importance of family caregivers
2YH: Survey shows importance of family caregivers
CCSO: One injured in Ladson shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating after a Wednesday evening shooting left one person injured. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to the shooting. The was taken to MUSC and is expected to survive.
Meet the candidates running for Berkeley County council
Meet the candidates running for Berkeley County council
North Charleston hosting Veterans Day tribute ceremony
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston has once again been selected by the Department of Defense and the Veterans Day National Committee as a Regional Site for Veterans Day. It is the only site in South Carolina to receive the honor for 12 years in a row.
Charleston voted best city for veterans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A report released by Navy Federal Credit Union ranked Charleston the best overall city for military veterans. According to the 2022 Best Cities After Service Report, Charleston was the number one recommendation from veterans nationwide for transitioning to civilian life.
BCSO: One injured following Summerville shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating a Wednesday-night shooting in Summerville. According to BCSO, deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood just before 10:00 p.m. for a shooting that happened on Musket Lane. Deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rivers Ave reopens after gas leak
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) temporarily shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue Tuesday night due to a gas leak in the area. All lanes of Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street were shut down shortly before 6:00 p.m.
Rep. Nancy Mace receives endorsement from Miami mayor
Rep. Nancy Mace receives endorsement from Miami mayor
New affordable housing coming to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston officials and community stakeholders will host a groundbreaking Wednesday for six new affordable homes to be built on America Street. The project is being done in partnership with JRR Development LLC through the city's Homeownership Initiative.
Parents say student safety a top issue in Dorchester Co. school board race
Parents say student safety a top issue in Dorchester Co. school board race
Lanes reopen after ‘major’ crash on Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a "major collision" on the Ravenel Bridge Wednesday is snarling traffic. According to police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes, prompting a closure of the King Street and I-26 exits.
CofC looks to educate, engage voters during ‘Midterm Election Forum’
CofC looks to educate, engage voters during 'Midterm Election Forum'
2YH: How to keep your child germ-free at school
2YH: How to keep your child germ-free at school
