counton2.com

Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?

GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Mobile home seriously damaged in Colleton County fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County was severely damaged Thursday morning in a fire. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), a passerby called shortly before 8:00 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from a home on Tanner Lane. Crews arrived minutes later and began an attack.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

9th annual Charleston Beer Week underway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The ninth annual Charleston Beer Week is happening at venues across the Lowcountry. 48 craft beer-focused events will take place through November 7. Most events do not require tickets and are “pay-as-you-go,” meaning attendees can spend (and drink) to their liking. Some events,...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME shooting

GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

2YH: Survey shows importance of family caregivers

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: One injured in Ladson shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a Wednesday evening shooting left one person injured. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to the shooting. The was taken to MUSC and is expected to survive.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Meet the candidates running for Berkeley County council

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

North Charleston hosting Veterans Day tribute ceremony

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston has once again been selected by the Department of Defense and the Veterans Day National Committee as a Regional Site for Veterans Day. It is the only site in South Carolina to receive the honor for 12 years in a row.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston voted best city for veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A report released by Navy Federal Credit Union ranked Charleston the best overall city for military veterans. According to the 2022 Best Cities After Service Report, Charleston was the number one recommendation from veterans nationwide for transitioning to civilian life. Factors that pushed Charleston to...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

BCSO: One injured following Summerville shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Wednesday-night shooting in Summerville. According to BCSO, deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood just before 10:00 p.m. for a shooting that happened on Musket Lane. Deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Rivers Ave reopens after gas leak

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) temporarily shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue Tuesday night due to a gas leak in the area. All lanes of Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street were shut down shortly before 6:00 p.m. According to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Rep. Nancy Mace receives endorsement from Miami mayor

GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

New affordable housing coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston officials and community stakeholders will host a groundbreaking Wednesday for six new affordable homes to be built on America Street. The project is being done in partnership with JRR Development LLC through the city’s Homeownership Initiative. $1.9 million in affordable housing...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lanes reopen after ‘major’ crash on Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a “major collision” on the Ravenel Bridge Wednesday is snarling traffic. According to police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes, prompting a closure of the King Street and I-26 exits. The Morrison Drive and Meeting...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

CofC looks to educate, engage voters during ‘Midterm Election Forum’

GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

2YH: How to keep your child germ-free at school

GOOSE CREEK, SC

