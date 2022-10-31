Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone Closing Permanently on January 15 at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando Resort has announced more than half of the Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida will close in January. The news was suddenly shared from the Universal Orlando Twitter account. Affected attractions include Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination,...
WDW News Today
Sneak Peek of ‘Strange World’ Coming Soon to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Paris, and Disney Cruise Line
Sneak peeks of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Strange World” will debut soon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Paris, and Disney Cruise Line. The sneak peek will begin tomorrow, November 4, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney has not announced when the sneak peeks will begin at Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Line.
WDW News Today
New Earl the Squirrel Plush, Tumbler, and Ornament Herald the Holiday Season at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of Earl the Squirrel rejoice! On a visit to Universal Orlando Resort, we found a new Earl the Squirrel plush, ornament, and tumbler at Universal CityWalk Orlando. Earl the Squirrel Plush – $17.00. This plush...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: First Look at New ‘Fantasmic!’ Scenes Coming to Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has released new photos of the updated scenes coming to “Fantasmic!” when it returns on November 3!. In tribute to the original sequence which has been removed, Pocahontas is painting with all the colors of the wind in the updated version. There’s also a shot...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch the Full New Scene from the Updated Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Fantasmic! returns tomorrow at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We attended a preview tonight, but unfortunately, the show was canceled partway through due to inclement weather. We did get to see the entire new scene featuring Pocahontas, Aladdin, Elsa, and Moana. “Pocahontas”. The original “Pocahontas” scene with Governor Ratcliffe and the...
WDW News Today
‘The World’s Most Magical Arrest’ — Fugitive On The Run Arrested After Officer Recognizes Him on Vacation at Walt Disney World
In a stroke of almost impossible luck, federal postal inspector Jeff Andre found himself at the right place at the right time. Andre was on vacation at Walt Disney World right before Halloween. While in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Andre spotted a fugitive that the authorities had been searching for — Quashon Burton, a man from New York who had been on the run for nearly a year.
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Donald Duck Munchling Plush and Matching Real Cake Available at Disney Springs
A new Donald Duck Munchling plush is available at World of Disney in Disney Springs and guests can get a matching cake from Amorette’s Patisserie next door. Chef Stefan Riemer was on site this morning to meet guests. Riemer hand-signed every plush box. Cast Members expect to run out...
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom Christmas Food List Released, Directors Say Live-Action ‘Hercules’ to be TikTok-Inspired Musical, Disney Cruise Line Removes COVID Testing, and More: Daily Recap (11/2/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney Springs 10/29/22 (Lime Garage Fountain Repaired, New 30th Anniversary Aladdin and Marvel Spider-Man Pandora Jewelry, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We plan on doing some shopping today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs. As always we will report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started!. A security guard was holding a sign stating, “This Is The Way,”...
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Promo Footage Featuring New ‘Fantasmic!’ Scenes at Walt Disney World
Right after sharing photos of the updated “Fantasmic!”, Disney also shared new footage of these new scenes coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The new footage shows off the updated lighting, projection, and fountain systems. We also see footage of the updated “Pocahontas”, “Aladdin”, “Mulan”, “Moana”, and “Frozen 2” sequences.
WDW News Today
Construction Begins on Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Gingerbread House
It’s beginning to look like the holidays at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, as construction of this year’s gingerbread house has begun!. A team of construction workers were bringing the framework to the house into the hotel’s atrium when we stopped by. It may look...
WDW News Today
Christmas Tree, Poodles, and More Decorations Installed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Christmas is taking over Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Yesterday, Gertie the dinosaur donned her Santa hat. Today, crews have installed the park’s giant Christmas tree and more decorations at Echo Lake. The tree sits on the island of Echo Lake, not far from Gertie. It has gold garland wrapped...
WDW News Today
Bundle Up for Winter With Three New Holiday Spirit Jerseys at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. What better way to show your Disney spirit and your holiday spirit than wearing one of these Walt Disney World Holiday Spirit Jerseys? We found these fun sweatshirts and sweaters in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion-Themed ‘Disney Story Beyond’ Event Teased for January 2023 at Tokyo Disneyland
Although they’ve yet to truly return post-pandemic, seasonal events were once the bread and butter of Tokyo Disney Resort. But it seems something special is coming to one attraction specifically this winter — the Haunted Mansion to be specific. And it’s only the first installment in the still-unknown “Disney Story Beyond.”
WDW News Today
Opening Dates and Treats Announced for 2022 Gingerbread Displays at Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World has announced the opening dates and some of the treats that will be available at their various gingerbread displays. Beginning November 9 at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, guests can view clouds of cinnamon billowing out of the chimney of this life-sized storybook gingerbread house made from a classic Austrian recipe. This house is adorned with white chocolate, candy canes, edible snowflakes, sugar poinsettias, and 25 hidden Mickeys! Along the porches, you’ll find an 85-pound chocolate Santa, nutcrackers, toy soldiers, and snowmen that have all been hand-painted by the Grand Floridian Bakery team.
WDW News Today
Limited Edition 2022 Gingerbread House Pins Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Limited edition pins for each 2022 gingerbread display at Walt Disney World Resort are now available. We found all seven pins at Pin Traders in Disney Springs, as well as at some of their resorts’ respective stores.
WDW News Today
Joe Russo Says Live-Action ‘Hercules’ To Be ‘Experimental,’ TikTok-Inspired Musical
Joe Russo revealed that Disney’s live-action remake of “Hercules” will be “experimental” and inspired by the social media channel TikTok in a new interview with Variety. When discussing the upcoming film, which he’s producing with his brother Anthony through their independent studio AGBO, Russo explained...
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel 2022 Gingerbread Display and New Gingerbread Souvenirs
Disneyland Resort has released a first look at this year’s gingerbread house in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, as well as a list of holiday treats that will be available at the resort and two souvenirs that will be available in the parks. The “Grand” Gingerbread House...
WDW News Today
Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome Returns to Disney Animation Building at Disney California Adventure
Tell the guards to open up the gate, because Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome has returned to the Disney Animation building in Disney California Adventure!. Disney announced the reopening on TikTok, showing the sisters from “Frozen” happy to welcome guests once more. The meet and greet location...
Comments / 0