411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Takes a Hit Against the World Series, Still Ranks in Top 3
– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s episode of Dynamite had to contend with some major competition, with the MLB World Series Game 4 airing on FOX at the same time, plus live NBA coverage on ESPN. Numbers...
WWE NXT Rating & Audience Down From Last Week
The rating and audience for this week’s episode of WWE NXT slipped a bit from the previous week. Tuesday night’s show drew a 0.13 rating inthe 18 – 49 demographic and 670,000 viewers, down 13.3% and 6.4% from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 716,000. The numbers were the lowest for the show since the October 4th episode brought in a 0.13 demo rating and 625,000 viewers.
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
Chris Jericho On How AEW Moves Past Its Drama, Talks Filming Terrifier 2
Chris Jericho is one of the locker room leaders in AEW, and he recently talked about how the company will move past its recent reports of backstage drama. Jericho spoke with Screen Rant for a new interview promoting Terrifier 2 and was asked about his stories from the set as well as AEW moving forward beyond the recent issues involving the All Out altercation and other such moments. You can see the highlights below:
Note On AEW’s Strategy For Last Night’s Episode of Dynamite
Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was notable for several reasons, including the debut of Jeff Jarrett and returns of Katsuyori Shibata and Colt Cabana. According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, having a newsworthy show was a deliberate strategy from AEW to help DVR ratings. The company...
AEW News: Ricky Starks To Speak On This Week’s Rampage, Fresno Show Announced
– Ricky Starks will address the AEW fans on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Thursday evening that Starks will speak on this week’s show, as you can see below:. “TOMORROW NIGHT #AEWRampage is LIVE from @BoardwalkHall in Atlantic City, NJ 10pm ET/9pm CT on...
Update on Rumored Return of Dark Side of the Ring
– While the creators of Dark Side of the Ring said the popular wrestling docuseries would continue later on at some point, there is still no official word yet on the future of the series. Dave Meltzer reported an update on the show’s return on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, August 2009 Episodes Added to Impact! Plus
– The main event has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also reports that Impact! Plus has added all August 2009 episodes of...
AEW News: Note On Jeff Jarrett’s Surprise AEW Debut, Colt Cabana Return Likely A One-Off, Note On Who Was Backstage At Dynamite
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was brought to Baltimore for last night’s AEW Dynamite through Washington, DC. He was kept hidden until he eventually appeared on TV. He was announced as the Director of Business Development by Tony Khan, who teased more live events in 2023. This could mean that AEW will move forward with international live dates. Jarrett has experience working in that arena due to his work with WWE and Impact Wrestling, specifically setting up the Ring Ka King and India TV deals. On camera, it’s expected Jarrett will be feuding with Sting in some form.
Premiere Date, Poster Revealed For The Last Of Us On HBO
HBO’s long-awaited series adaptation of The Last Of Us has an official premiere date. HBO has announced that the series, which is based on the hit Naughty Dog game, will premiere on January 15th, 2023 on HBO at 9 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. HBO also released the poster for the series, as you can see below.
AEW News: Danhausen Attempts Takeover of Hey! (EW), Note on New FTR Shirt, Ari Daivari Joins Unrestricted
– In a new video, AEW star Danhausen attempted to hijack the set of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can check out an edition of Hey! (EW) Goodnighthausen below:. – FTR shared where fans can get the officially licensed version of the shirt he wore last night on Dynamite:
WWE Reportedly Noticed Surprise Return of Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite
– As previously reported, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW last night on Dynamite, wrestling Chris Jericho in a losing effort for the ROH Championship. It was Cabana’s first match on Dynamite since November 2021. Other than some matches worked to promote AEW Fight Forever at Gamescom in Germany, Cabana had not appeared on AEW programming since a match on Dark in March. Also, wrestling insider WrestleVotes reports that Cabana’s surprise appearance on Dynamite did apparently catch the attention of WWE officials in Stamford, Connecticut.
AEW Wrestlers React To Colt Cabana’s Return On Dynamite
As previously noted, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on last night’s episode of Dynamite in a match with Chris Jericho. Cabana had been absent from AEW for some time, only appearing at ROH shows. Several AEW wrestlers took to social media to comment on his return, including Trent Beretta, The Bunny and John Silver.
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
Various News: Colt Cabana Reacts to Dynamite Return, Taya Valkyrie On Iron Sheik Massacre Streaming Plans
– Colt Cabana took to social media on Thursday to react to his AEW Dynamite return. As noted, Cabana appeared on last night’s show in order to answer the open challenge from Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title, and he posted to his Twitter account to comment in his return, writing:
Various News: Becky Lynch on Appearing as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock, Shawn Spears Chats With Renee Paquette
– As reported earlier, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be appearing in this week’s season 3 premiere of Young Rock, appearing as Cyndi Lauper for this take on WrestleMania I in 1985. Becky Lynch shared a photo of her in costume as Lauper on Instagram, writing the following:. “Very...
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
WWE Roster Reportedly Arrives in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel
– PWInsider reports that the WWE roster has arrived in Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Crown Jewel 2022 event in Riydah. Also, Drew Gulak has traveled with the crew to Riyadh. He’s reportedly been working with Logan Paul to get him ready for this weekend’s title match against Roman Reigns. Additionally, PWInsider notes that MVP is not there this weekend for the Omos vs. Braun Strowman match.
WWE News: Pretty Deadly Retain Tag Titles On NXT, Apollo Crews Confronted By JD McDonagh
– Pretty Deadly had a tough challenge on tonight’s NXT in Bron Breakker and Wes Lee, but escaped with their NXT Tag Team Championships thanks to help. A championship match was established in the opening segment of the show, which went the champs’ way after Carmelo Hayes interfered and shoved Lee off the top rope.
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
