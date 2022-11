Despite widespread criticism on social media for sharing a link to an antisemitic film last week, Nets guard Kyrie Irving has faced zero consequences. Joe Tsai called out his own player on Twitter and said he wanted to have a conversation with Irving about the issue. Former head coach Steve Nash confirmed someone from within the organization did talk to Irving, but offered no details. Nike, set to release Irving’s latest signature shoe in November, issued a statement condemning antisemitism. The NBA similarly denounced hate speech and antisemitic ideas in a press release, but didn’t mention Irving by name.

