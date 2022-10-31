The “University Blue” look continues to be popular amongst Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG have also been blessed with the AJ1 Mid. This is a less expensive and more readily available take on the sneaker we all know and love. The Air Jordan 1 Mid always fills the shelves at Foot Locker, and there are always some amazing colorways. For instance, fans are about to become privy to the Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue,” which has been officially unveiled.

13 DAYS AGO