West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people

Tom Ranger
3d ago
Great - racism can’t exist if you don’t teach it. Good work WCU 🖕
3d ago
The first Socialist Professor at West Chester State College was Introduced in the West Chester Paper1969 ! 🙏🇺🇸
C
2d ago
Well that settles it. My son was looking at west Chester, they have a good law program. He wants to be a lawyer but I won’t be sending him to West Chester if that madness continues.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Related
WOLF
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
the University of Delaware
Recognizing women leaders
Desa Burton, the executive director of the nonprofit coding school Zip Code Wilmington, credits much of her success to never taking no for an answer. “For me, the word ‘no’ means I'm on the right path,” Burton told University of Delaware students and community members at the Biden Institute’s Women of Purpose and Power event on Oct. 25. “For me, the word ‘no,’ looking back on it, meant that people were underestimating me … For me, the word ‘no’ means ‘keep going.’”
delawarepublic.org
UD Chemical Engineering Program receives local and national attention
State and University leadership toured the University of Delaware’s College of Engineering Monday. U.S. News and the World Report ranked the University of Delaware’s undergraduate Chemical Engineering Program second in the nation in the 2022-2023 rankings, with the graduate program rated 8th for the fourth year in a row.
Southeast Delco School Board votes to rescind hoodie ban after uproar
Hundreds of parents and students attended the emergency meeting at Academy Park High School, voicing concerns about safety and the issues involved with the new dress code.
ohsmagnet.com
OHS school bathrooms close throughout the building
While overcoming adversity in high school can be seen as a usual thing any teenager has to be able to do, at the OHS a new obstacle has started to plague the students. At OHS in the past two years the bathroom situations have become a nuisance for students. Right now the main issue for our bathrooms is the pipes. Also, the bathroom toilets are getting clogged a lot. They have brought plumbers in to try and fix the piping issues. Bathrooms have been closed due to vandalism.
fox29.com
'It was chaos': Protest over high school dress code change sparks large fight
SHARON HILL, Pa. - The school board in the Southeast Delco School District held an emergency meeting Wednesday night after a peaceful protest over a change in the dress code at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill turns into a brawl. The fights broke out Tuesday morning both inside...
Bucks County Native — Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania — Named President of Rosemont College
Jim Cawley.Image via Rosemont College. The Rosemont College Board of Trustees has named Interim President Jim Cawley as the college’s 15th President. Cawley has served in an interim capacity since June 21, and his contract has been extended to June 30, 2028.
wcupa.edu
2022 Midterm Election Poll Conducted by WCU Statistics & Political Science Students Indicates Majority of PA State System College Students Will Vote on November 8
Living in a battleground state with highly contested elections, PA college voter turnout is expected to be historic. A Qualtrics survey was sent to a random sample of more than 15,000 students who are at least 18 years old, are permanent residents of Pennsylvania and attend one of the schools that comprise Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE); students from 9 out of 10 PASSHE schools responded to the survey. The second statewide election poll for State System undergraduates was conducted by West Chester University Professor of Statistics Laura Pyott; statistics majors.
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents
We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.
phlcouncil.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER
Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
CBS News
Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
foxwilmington.com
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Ranked the Top Place to Retire in America
A new U.S. News and World Report ranking has named Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top place to retire in America, according to CBS News. The city in the Keystone State was voted No.1 by the publication for its quality health care for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall happiness of residents, CBS News reported.
‘So convenient’: Delaware’s first crack at early in-person voting is attracting 5,000 people a day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Busy running errands Monday in the suburbs north of Wilmington, Millie Manelski and Alberta Whitney decided to take a detour to the Claymont Community Center. Their mission: cast their votes, a full week before Election Day. Emerging from...
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Fight for Westtown’s Crebilly Farm Seems Headed Toward Conclusion
The fight to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown seems to be headed to a successful conclusion. While much of the 309 acres are going toward open space, as long as township residents vote to increase taxes for the purpose of preserving the land, there is still plenty left to purchase, and it comes with a fantastic home, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer
Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently...
WDEL 1150AM
Police investigate online threat against state senate candidate
The Republican candidate for the state's 9th Senate District which represents Christiana and portions of Newark, Pike Creek, Stanton and Newport, has filed a complaint with New Castle County Police over a pair of online threats. Brenda Mennella told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show the first one happened via Facebook a...
NBC Philadelphia
Officials Reverse Ban on Hoodies Following Protest, Fights at Delco High School
School officials in Delaware County have reversed a ban on hooded sweatshirts and hats after the ban led to numerous demonstrations, fights and the arrest of ten students earlier this week. Video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the fights inside Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill on Tuesday....
