Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Volunteers prepare quesadillas for incoming customers Tuesday
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently majoring in journalism and documentary with a minor in film studies. Reach me at: smpzk3@umsystem.edu.
Columbia Missourian
Kendrick, Leipard donate to own campaigns in closing weeks
Both candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner made significant donations to their own campaigns in October. Republican Connie Leipard raised more than Democratic opponent Kip Kendrick last month, partially because she donated more to her campaign than Kendrick did to his.
Columbia Missourian
Candidates for newly competitive 50th District split on education
Democrat Doug Mann and Republican James Musgraves, the candidates vying to represent the Missouri House of Representatives’ 50th District, offer voters two different approaches to education policy. The race is expected to be more competitive than in years past. Because of redistricting, the 50th has shrunk to include only...
Columbia Missourian
Trotting into the holidays: The District prepares for carriage rides to begin downtown
Carriage rides through the heart of Columbia will begin Saturday, although the carriage is actually a 10-seat wagon pulled by two Belgian draft horses. Much like a hayride, riders will sit in rows on both sides of the wooden wagon.
Columbia Missourian
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. begins balloon release tradition
Mizzou’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, hosted a balloon release on Wednesday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. As part of the event, members were asked to write down names of lost loved ones, personal fears, past trauma, and anything they wish to let go of on the balloons. The women then released them into the sky, signaling the release of grief. The chapter plans on making this event a permanent tradition for the organization.
Columbia Missourian
CPS schools mark annual Red Ribbon Week, part of a drug-abuse campaign
Some public schools in Columbia are marking Red Ribbon Week, the country's largest drug-abuse prevention campaign, this week. "Red Ribbon Week has existed for many years," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We have schools participate in lots of different activities depending on what fits the climate and culture of their building."
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Nov. 3, 2022
Veralee Hardin, 97, of Columbia died Nov. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Elizabeth Coday Hanney, 7, of Columbia died Nov. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Downtown restaurant El Rey opens doors; Logboat Brewing continues expansion
Change is afoot in Columbia as one prominent downtown business changes hands and another begins a new phase of a substantial expansion. El Rey Cocina Y Cantina opened its doors over the weekend of Oct. 22. It is located at the corner of Locust and Ninth streets and was formerly home to the bar Cantina.
Columbia Missourian
Fall musical "The Prom" opens at MU Department of Theatre
The MU Department of Theatre's production of "The Prom" opens Friday at Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus. Additional shows for the fall musical are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well as Nov. 10-13.
Columbia Missourian
Voting for the climate means holding candidates accountable
You may be planning to vote for the climate next Tuesday, but truth be told, your work at the ballot box is only a beginning to the pursuit of climate action. Voting for the climate means a lot more than simply electing someone who says they will pursue a climate action agenda. It means following up once they are in office to keep climate at the top of their agenda and prevent it from falling into the business-as-usual routine that happens in politics.
Columbia Missourian
Hooked on history: MU professor offers class on ancient and modern pirates
For students searching for a class that is out of the ordinary, the University of Missouri may have the buried treasure they’re looking for. Kristy Wilson Bowers teaches a History 2700 class titled “The History of Pirates: Maritime Raiding from Ancient to Modern Times.” She has offered the class shortly after arriving at MU in 2015.
Columbia Missourian
‘Play for my boy’: Petry lives on through Missouri’s Bailey
Taking the field on Missouri’s Homecoming, Chad Bailey wasn’t his regular self. He hadn’t played in four weeks after suffering an injury at Auburn, and, even after recovering, the defensive captain was still lost. The day before, former Missouri defensive back Terry Petry was found dead at...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College
Drivers should be aware of changes made just west of the Broadway and College Avenue intersection, near Stephens College. Drivers on westbound Broadway now need to stay in the left passing lane to get to downtown Columbia. The right westbound lane now ends in front of the Broadway Hotel, and the only option is to turn right into the hotel parking lot.
Columbia Missourian
Flourish Youth MOVE striving to make youth voices feel heard
A new organization meant to support Boone County high school students is starting to gain momentum. Flourish Youth MOVE is a youth-led group whose mission is to create safe spaces for high school-aged people and provide resources for them. It’s meant to be an outlet for youth to be heard and a place where they can foster positive change.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's hoops knocks off Wash U in exhibition
After an offseason of unknowns and questions about the large quantity of new talent for Missouri men’s basketball under first-year coach Dennis Gates, fans finally had a chance to see what the new-look Tigers had to offer on the court. Missouri’s 89-61 exhibition victory over Washington University on Thursday...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri embraces defensive identity
Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker called last Saturday’s 23-10 win against South Carolina the team’s “most complete game” from an intensity and focus standpoint, a statement difficult to argue against after the defense held its fourth opponent of the season to fewer than 20 points. The...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri plans to extend defensive coordinator Baker
Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on “Tiger Talk” that defensive coordinator Blake Baker was soon to be extended. Drinkwitz said Missouri anticipates to receive news in the next 24 hours that Baker will be with the Tigers for “a long time.”
Columbia Missourian
Hundreds voting daily during new absentee voting period
Nearly 3,000 absentee votes have already been cast in Boone County during the new early voting period. County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she expects the count to surpass 5,000 by the end of this week.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs
The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. On Thursday, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, according to a MoDOT news release.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball finishes AMC regular season undefeated
Columbia College volleyball won on the road against William Woods in four sets (26-24, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18) in its regular-season finale Thursday in Fulton. The Cougars have now won eight straight matches. Four Columbia players finished with double-digit kills. Allana Capella led the way with 17 kills, Abby Massengill had...
Comments / 0