ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

SAG-AFTRA & WGA East “Deeply Distressed” By Judge Ordering Starbucks Workers Attempting To Unionize To Turn Over Communiques With Reporters

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xljkp_0itXj2sn00

SAG-AFTRA and the WGA East, which together represent thousands of broadcast and digital reporters, say they’re “deeply distressed” by a federal judge’s ruling that would allow Starbucks to subpoena a wide range of communications between workers seeking to unionize and journalists reporting on their organizing efforts.

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra Jr., who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, issued a highly unusual decision ordering the union attempting to organize Starbucks employees in Buffalo, NY, to turn over emails and texts between the workers and “any digital, print, radio, TV, internet-based or other media outlet” regarding their organizing campaign.

His order stems from Starbucks’ request to subpoena the communiques as part of discovery in a protracted legal fight between the coffee chain giant and the union, Starbucks Workers United, which is now appealing his decision to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

“There are two fundamental issues at stake here,” SAG-AFTRA and the WGA East said in a joint statement. “One, the ability of working people to communicate openly and freely about their struggles, which includes talking with journalists without fear of being surveilled by their employers or being retaliated against.  Two, the ability of journalists to get information about vital labor struggles without worrying that their communications – and their sources – will be revealed, and that their access to reliable information will be compromised.

“Allowing employers to subpoena communications between journalists and working people who seek a voice on the job, who exercise their right to engage in collective action, will inevitably chill the rights of both the journalists and the workers.  Make no mistake, employers that subpoena these communications are not neutral truth-seekers.  They are seeking ammunition to fight their employees’ efforts to organize. We are talking about employers that seek to thwart their employees’ efforts to build their own power, to address real concerns on the job, to engage in collective bargaining to improve their conditions. We hope this decision is reconsidered by the district court or overturned by the Court of Appeals.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 76

AP_000405.5cf3a04c8b754ab091aeda42157f0fe7.1327
3d ago

Left America has glorified unskilled labor and forcing wages up with no value added. Union fat cat bosses have tricked unskilled labor into joining their anti-American, pro-socialism movement. Then they use dues to pay themselves ridiculous salaries and inflated benefits.

Reply(17)
44
muckraker_bob
3d ago

For the first time in at least five years I was desperate enough for some bad overpriced coffee so I stopped into a local Starbucks. Only thing that changed was the Biden upward price adjustment. Still lousy coffee. And the funk punk “help” behind the counter very highly decorated with metal piercings and a few face tats. Cya in another 10 years. Maybe.

Reply
28
James Michael
2d ago

Not a fan of Starbucks. Not a fan of unions (just one more hand n your pocket). Requiring the press to release their confidential sources is a bit much. Especially when no crime is alleged. This one won’t hold up on appeal.

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Les Moonves And Paramount Global Agree To Pay $9.75M To Resolve NY State Attorney General Probe Related To CBS Shareholder Lawsuit

Former CBS chief Les Moonves and Paramount Global have agreed to pay an additional $9.75 million to resolve an investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s office. The new settlement — $7.25 million from CBS (now under the auspices of Paramount) and another $2.5 million from Moonves — was confirmed in a letter today to the judge ruling on a shareholder lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New York. Moonves was ousted after a long tenure atop CBS after an independent law firm probe substantiated many of the claims of sexual assault and misconduct made by more than a dozen...
Deadline

Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Business Insider

A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
Law & Crime

Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase

Two election workers in Georgia won a victory in federal court on Monday as a judge declined to dismiss their defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s longtime friend and erstwhile election attorney Rudy Giuliani. Filed in December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye“...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Apple’s first unionized workers say the company is withholding new benefits

Organizers at Apple’s Towson Town Center store in Maryland claim that the company isn’t telling the whole truth when it comes to withholding benefits from workers at the location. As the company’s first retail location to unionize in the US pushes to negotiate a contract, workers say it’s making it difficult for them to bargain for their benefits.
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy