FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: November 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield the 34th annual High School Girl’s Basketball Tip-Off classic took place Thursday night. The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club welcomed special guest, Vinny Del Negro, for their donor appreciation event and girls basketball tip-off classic. Del Negro, a Springfield native and NBA player for 14 years, was the head coach of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls from 2009 to 2010, and the Los Angeles Clippers from 2010 to 2013.
westernmassnews.com
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday afternoon news update
In this update, Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. to speak with students at Westfield State University, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations – including four here in Springfield, and a man arrested in Sturbridge - following a traffic stop after officers discovered more than 14 pounds of drugs. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Stores busy as residents grab tickets for $1.2 billion Powerball drawing
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over one billion are up for grabs for a winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s big drawing. “I came in to buy some Powerball tickets,” said Fran Beaulieu of Wilbraham. Western Massachusetts residents were trying their hand and hoping to score big on Wednesday night’s...
westernmassnews.com
MGM employees volunteer to place flags on veteran graves
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -MGM Springfield’s team members spent the day Thursday placing American flags on the graves of veterans throughout Springfield Cemetery. This is part of a city-wide effort with the Department of Veterans’ Services to honor and remember those who have served our country. We’re told more than 20-thousand veteran graves are located in Springfield. Twice a year, ahead of Memorial Day and Veterans Day, city volunteers come together to participate in flagging efforts.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Worcester is a thriving city with diverse restaurants to suit all tastes. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there's something for you in the city. Known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth," Worcester has become a cultural hub in recent years, and its dining scene has exploded as a result.
westernmassnews.com
Hazmat crews respond to bank on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a Springfield bank on Tuesday. Springfield fire officials said they responded to TD Bank on Sumner Avenue for a reported white powder. The first crews on-scene determined that a tier one hazardous materials response was needed. The hazmat team investigation found that...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested in connection with 1966 West Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has appeared in court in connection with a 56-year-old unresolved homicide case in West Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 73-year-old Donald Mars of Bedford was arraigned Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder. On May 26,...
westernmassnews.com
Baystate Medical receives donation from Hyundai Hope on Wheels
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Baystate Medical Center received $100,000 Thursday from Hyundai hope on Wheels. The impact grant is meant to be used to further research and end childhood cancer. Since Hope on Wheels was founded 25 years ago, the nonprofit has raised over $200 million. “I think it’s virtually important...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Baystate Children’s Hospital at capacity
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Children’s Hospital is now saying they have reached capacity and are not accepting transfer patients into their emergency department at this time. “RSV started rising rather steeply in the middle of September. We had the highest volumes in the childrens’s hospital in September than...
Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)
One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
westernmassnews.com
Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway. Officials said that...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke city councilors discuss future inspection program for cannabis companies
In August, Governor Baker and the other New England governors wrote to President Biden with their concerns about supplies and prices this winter. Town by Town: Boys & Girls Club event, rec shop opening, and Día de los Muertos. Updated: 5 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Boys & Girls Club event, rec shop opening, and Día de los Muertos
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke. A community event was held Wednesday at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. Americorps CEO Michael Smith hosted a community conversation at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center Wednesday. Smith is originally from...
westernmassnews.com
Car fire activates fire supression system at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire set off the fire suppression system at a West Springfield gas station. West Springfield firefighters were called to Sunny’s Convenience Store on Westfield Road early Thursday afternoon. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire. West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony...
Is MA Experiencing a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving This Year?
Halloween is now in the rearview and we look ahead to Thanksgiving. It's hard to believe that we're already in November but that's the reality. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays as it's a great time to catch up with family, be thankful for what we have (I have plenty to be thankful for, that's for sure), and dig into some delicious food. My wife and I host the gathering at our home in the Berkshires each year. Gazing out the window at the beautiful Berkshire views while smelling that juicy bird cooking on Thanksgiving morning is second to none for me. You gotta love Thanksgiving in Berkshire County.
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
westernmassnews.com
Local nurse teams up with Spanish Christian Church to raise donations for homeless
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local church is organizing its first-ever drop box for the homeless as we head into the winter months. A local woman joined forces with her church to help organize the collection for the homeless. She told Western Mass News that her background in nursing is what inspired her to give back.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
