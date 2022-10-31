ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert . The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series.

Written by Eisendrath, Alert , starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez , is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant ( Scott Caan , Hawaii 5-0 ) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s ( Dania Ramirez , Devious Maids ) series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

In addition to Caan and Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard and Graham Verchere also star.

Alert is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer also serve as executive producers.

Alert premieres Sunday, January 8 after NFL on Fox.

Check out the promo above.

